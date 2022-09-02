VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 2 highlights: Leviatán secures Playoffs, LOUD`s flawless victory, OpTic Gaming wins, and more

VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage Day 2 started with a display of power. BOOM Esports went up against OpTic Gaming and won on the first map. However, the latter beat the former 2-1, sending them to the lower bracket.

LOUD took down ZETA DIVISION with a 2-0 scoreline. Leviatán qualified for the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Playoffs after winning against Paper Rex and finding them a place in the lower bracket.

Day 2 had a lot of thrilling moments to offer, and the teams going to the upper bracket will definitely be pleased with their performances.

Top highlights from VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 2

Day 2 of the Group Stage featured a total of three matches in a best-of-three format.

OpTic Gaming vs. BOOM Esports (Match B1): Breeze (16-18), Bind (13-5), and Fracture (13-3).

Breeze (16-18), Bind (13-5), and Fracture (13-3). ZETA DIVISION vs. LOUD (Match B2): Ascent (8-13) and Fracture (9-13).

Ascent (8-13) and Fracture (9-13). Paper Rex vs. Leviatán (Match A3): Haven (8-13) and Bind (11-13).

Here are some highlights from VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage: Day 2.

1) Leviatán defeats Paper Rex

Leviatán stole the show by beating Paper Rex in a flawless win with a 2-0 scoreline. The former defeated the latter on both Haven and Bind without having to go into overtime. Leviatán has now secured their spot in the upcoming VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Playoffs.

The map ban sequence went as follows :

LEV banned Fracture, PRX banned Ascent, LEV picked Haven, PRX picked Bind, LEV banned Icebox, PRX banned Breeze, and Pearl was selected as map three.

2) OpTic Gaming moves closer to Playoffs

OpTic Gaming lost the first map in overtime against BOOM Esports. However, just when things seemed to be going the latter's way, the former showed tremendous firepower and steamrolled BOOM Esports.

OpTic Gaming is moving into the upper bracket and is a step closer to qualifying for the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Playoffs.

The VCT map ban sequence went as follows:

BME banned Ascent, OPTC banned Icebox, BME picked Breeze, OPTC picked Bind, BME banned Pearl, OPTC banned Haven, and Fracture was selected as map three.

3) LOUD wins

LOUD emerged victorious against ZETA DIVISION with an impressive scoreline of 2-0. The squad had one of the best performances in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul and showed the entire world that they were here to make waves. LOUD is moving into the upper bracket after tossing ZETA DIVISION into the lower one.

The VCT map ban sequence went as follows:

LOUD banned Haven, ZETA banned Breeze, LOUD picked Ascent, ZETA picked Fracture, LOUD banned Pearl, ZETA banned Icebox, and Bind was selected as map three.

4) LEV's adverso scores ace

LEV adverso decided to display his skills against Paper Rex. On the first map, Haven, in round two, PRX decided to execute B-site. However, they were met with adverso and his Spectre. He went ran through the entire team and scored an ace, destroying Paper Rex's mindset.

5) PRX's mindfreak takes down a whole site

PRX mindfreak on Astra can be absolutely terrifying. On Haven (map one), in round 10, he entered C-site and managed to take down both the enemies defending it. He went on to extend his double kill to a quadruple one and dominated the round for his team.

6) LEV's Shyy pulls aces

LEV's Shyy shut down Paper Rex on Bind (map two) in round 21. LEV had a half-buy in the round. However, Shyy had a Vandal on his hand. He did the weapon justice by acing and absolutely destroying the entire Paper Rex team.

7) LOUD's Saadhak and Less go big

LOUD Saadhak took down four of ZETA DIVISION`s players. He eliminated two in B-site on Fracture and then made his way towards the A-site, where he got the other two kills.

Less, playing Chamber, placed himself perfectly in A-main and connected with his first Operator shot. Quickly switching to his Headhunter, Less destroyed another enemy and managed to land a collateral shot on the two players pushing him together.

8) OpTic Gaming's crashies does it again

Crashies managed to plant the spike in round 29 on Breeze (map one) and was able to eliminate four BOOM Esports players, securing the round.

9) BOOM Esports' Tehbotol gets impressive kills

BME's Tehbotol, as a defender, removed four players from OpTic Gaming and secured the first round in overtime on Breeze (map one).

Schedule for Day 3

Here's the schedule for Day 3 of the Group Stage of VCT Champion 2022 Istanbul:

DRX vs. FURIA (Match D1): Friday, September 2 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST

Friday, September 2 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST Fnatic vs. 100 Thieves (Match D2): Friday, September 2 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST

Friday, September 2 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST OpTic Gaming vs. LOUD (Match B3): Friday, September 2 - 11.00 am PDT / 8.00 pm CEST / 11.30 pm IST

All matches will be streamed live on Valorant's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh