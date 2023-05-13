100 Thieves vs FURIA - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League is about to head into its last few weeks. The teams from NA, Brazil, and LATAM have to give their all in the upcoming matches to make it to the Playoffs. So far, the only teams that have solidified their spot in the Playoffs are LOUD and Cloud9. In the Playoffs, the top three teams will make it to Masters Tokyo. Week 7 is filled with inter-regional matches, and the first one is between Brazil's FURIA and NA's 100 Thieves.

Week 6 closed out with a single matchup between the two teams FURIA and NRG Esports. FURIA made it a close one in the first two maps but lost on the decider map, Pearl, by 13-6, which eventually led to them losing the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 1-2.

100 Thieves vs FURIA - Which team will solidify their spot in the Playoffs in the VCT Americas League?

Predictions

100 Thieves' performance has been somewhat of a mixed bag throughout the league. They had a great performance at VCT LOCK//IN but haven't been able to fully replicate that in the Americas League. So far, the team has won three out of their seven matches in the league.

FURIA has had some great showing in 2023. Their VCT LOCK//IN performance was noteworthy as they pushed Fnatic to their limit. In the Americas League, the team has won four out of their seven matches.

The matchup favors FURIA as they have performed better in comparison. However, this is a must-win for 100 Thieves meaning they won't be an easy team to takedown for FURIA.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

100 Thieves' most recent match was against LOUD, where they lost the BO3 series by 0-2.

FURIA's last match at the VCT Americas League was against NRG Esports, where they lost the BO3 series by 1-2.

Potential Lineups

100 Thieves

Brenden " stellar " McGrath (IGL)

" McGrath (IGL) Sean " bang " Bezerra

" Bezerra Matthew " Cryocells " Panganiban

" Panganiban Derrek " Derrek " Ha

" Ha Peter " Asuna " Mazuryk

" Mazuryk Michael "Mikes" Hockom (Coach)

FURIA

Gabriel " qck" Lima

Lima Khalil " Khalil " Schmidt

" Schmidt Matheus " mazin" Araújo

Araújo Douglas " dgzin" Silva

Silva Leonardo " mwzera" Serrati

Serrati Carlos "Carlão" Mohn (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans of their favorite teams can watch the match unfold on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of VCT Americas League. They can also view the watch-parties, which are held by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on Saturday, May 13, at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (the next day).

