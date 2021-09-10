100 Thieves vs Havan Liberty Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Masters Berlin prediction, live stream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin is set to commence today, and fans can enjoy some exciting encounters on the inaugural day of the campaign. North America's 100 Thieves will take on Havan Liberty from Brazil on Day 1 of the Berlin Masters.

Fifteen qualified teams have been divided into four different groups, and the top two teams from each group will find their way through to the quarterfinals. 100 Thieves and Havan Liberty are bunched in Group C, along with EMEA's Gambit Esports and Japan's Crazy Raccoon.

100 Thieves is one of the contenders for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin, whereas Havan Liberty has dominated the domestic scene in Brazil over the last few months. Both finished second in their respective Valorant Champions Tour regional playoffs.

However, the two teams will face each other in a best-of-three tie to kick start their campaigns. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the matchup on the biggest stage.

Tap to find out who will win #VALORANTMasters Berlin! pic.twitter.com/a9Lr4tQ6Oz — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) September 9, 2021

100 Thieves vs Havan Liberty: Which team will win the battle in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin?

After a disappointing performance in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 2 Playoffs, 100 Thieves has come back stronger, polishing its mistakes and establishing itself as one of the best in its region.

The side is also one of the favorites to win the Belin Masters. With the presence of experienced Spencer "Hiko" Martin and young prodigy Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk in the team, 100 Thieves can outperform any opponent.

Meanwhile, Havan Liberty has become an unstoppable force in their domestic tournaments after replacing Olavo "heat" Marcelo with Gustavo "krain" Melara. They may not be favorites for the crown, but they are highly consistent and can surprise any top team in the event.

It is very easy to guess who is the favorite to win the matchup between 100 Thieves and Havan Liberty. As per a poll hosted by Riot Games, almost 90% voted for a win in favor of 100 Thieves. Only 10% believe that Havan Liberty can take the tie in their favor.

100T definitely hold the edge going into the series, but their opponents cannot be ruled out.

The final match: @100T_Esports vs @havanliberty. Who ya got? — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) September 9, 2021

The match begins around 12:30 am IST on September 11. Fans can enjoy the game live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

