"We've everything to be the best in the world": G2 Mixwell ahead of Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin

The Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin will commence today. The top teams from around the globe will compete for the throne of the best in the world.

After Bren Esports ' disqualification, a total of 15 teams have qualified for the Berlin Masters and will participate in the most prominent international LAN event the game has ever experienced.

G2 Esports is one of the teams that have secured their slot in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. The German team will represent the EMEA region in the Berlin Masters.

Who will make their mark and who will be forgotten? Ars Longa, Vita Brevis. #VALORANTMasters Berlin: September 10-19.



For matches and schedules visit https://t.co/x0RrVbKP6J pic.twitter.com/ezOPSBEews — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) September 2, 2021

However, G2 Esports' captain Óscar Cañellas "mixwell" Colocho is pretty confident of winning the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

G2 Esports is the No. 4 seed from the EMEA region for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin

G2 Esports finished fourth in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs and qualified for the Berlin Masters. Since entering the Valorant scene last year, the roster has made its mark in domestic tournaments.

However, the team had a challenging phase during the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 2 Playoffs. They failed to perform as per expectations, missing the opportunity to represent their region in the Reykjavik Masters. After that, the management decided to shuffle its roster for the betterment of the team.

Patryk "paTiTek" Fabrowski, Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks, and Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt left the squad and made room for Žygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas, Auni "Avova" Chahade, and Jose Luis Aranguren "koldamenta" Herrero.

Since the changes, G2 Esports has become one of the best in its region and now dreams of dominating the world's best.

In a press conference ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin, Mixwell answered questions from reporters. Sportskeeda Esports asked him how he and his teammates synchronized themselves in this short period?

Mixwell said:

"I think the synergy between us is very good as we like each other and work every day together. We also have a more dedicated IGL than we had in the past. The coaching staff and other members of the team do their job quite efficiently. And most importantly, we have some really disciplined players who have helped us build a team in this short time."

The 25-year-old is also confident of winning the title at the Berlin Masters:

"Even though we had less time to prepare as compared to others, we did a good job. However, it is not our best. But I feel we have everything to be the best in the world."

Also Read

G2 Esports are in the same group as defending champions Sentinels and Korean runner-up F4Q. They will face the latter tonight to start their journey in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

Edited by Ravi Iyer