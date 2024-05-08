100 Thieves vs LOUD - VCT Americas Playoffs 2024: Prediction, where to watch, and more

VCT Americas playoffs will soon kick off with 100 Thieves going up against LOUD Esports. 100 Thieves has been a staple team from North America and they've managed to defeat three teams during their regular season to make it to the playoffs. LOUD, on the other hand, secured their place after a 2:0 win against G2 Esports who still ended up making it into the playoffs.

Now, three teams will have to fight their way to make it to Master Shanghai this VCT season in 2024. Here's how 100 Thieves and LOUD could square up against one another during the playoffs.

100 Thieves vs LOUD VCT Americas 2024 Playoffs: Analysis, Prediction, and more

Analysis

100 Thieves managed to get into the Playoffs after defeating NRG with a perfect 2:0 scoreline. Teams with the most points usually stay ahead in the competition and 100T had secured three out of five of their matches. The only teams they couldn't defeat were KRU Esports and Sentinels.

Of the two, only Sentinels won't go to Shanghai Masters while KRU qualified from their group. Fortunately, all three of 100T's victories came with a perfect two-map win which gave them an advantage in terms of round wins. Its opponent, LOUD, on the other hand, has only secured two wins out of five.

LOUD has had a difficult outing against teams like NRG and KRU Esports where they lost without securing a single map. The squad also has lesser points in the system as compared to 100 Thieves because of winning fewer rounds in comparison.

LOUD sits at -13 points while 100 Thieves had +14 securing the playoffs. However, both teams were ranked in the top three so they could secure a spot. That said, the Brazilian team has been less successful than its North American counterparts.

A common theme for 100 Thieves this regular season has been to ban the Valorant map Lotus and pick Bind. Notably, star players like Asuna and eeiu outshine the opponents on Bind with the former usually picking Raze and the latter sticking with his Fade.

Whenever 100T couldn't fight a match on Bind, they lost the whole series. So perhaps a good strategy for LOUD could be to ban Bind right off the bat to keep the North Americans' best map out of the game entirely.

LOUD's performance on Bind is also noteworthy with Controller players such as Less and tuyz performing well on the map. However, it hasn't always been the team's strongest map and it had to struggle against G2 just to win. Perhaps, it's best to not challenge 100T on its favorite map then.

That said, both teams are well-rounded in their performances and the match could be close.

Prediction

It could be a close match, however, there are good reasons for 100 Thieves to defeat LOUD to go ahead to the playoffs. One big reason could be the soaring confidence after taking down some of the biggest teams in the regular season.

LOUD, on the other hand, barely won their first map against G2 Esports during its last match. The playstyles of both teams differ and so do their strengths. 100T has rather offensive star players with Asuna, eeiu, and Crycocells often topping the charts.

While Cryocells usually plays on controller agents such as Brimstone and Astra, he can also switch to Jett. Meanwhile, eeiu usually plays his part as an initiator brilliantly allowing his duelist (Asuna) to secure the objectives.

LOUD's star players like Less, tuyz, and cauanzin often top the charts but they may face some trouble dealing with 100T and their offensive prowess.

Head-to-head

The two teams squared off one time in 2023 during the Regular season where LOUD defeated 100 Thieves at a 2:0 scoreline. The Brazilian team had an exceptional season and went on to win the playoffs as well.

Recent results

The American team last went up against NRG with 100T Boostio leading the charge and defeated its opponent with a 2:0 score. LOUD, on the other hand, went up against G2 Esports and also won with a 2:0 scoreline.

Expected roster

100 Thieves

Peter (Asuna) Mazuryk

Sean Christian (bang) Bezerra

Matthew Dylan (Cryocells) Panganiban

Daniel (eeiu) Vucenovic

Kelden Elric (Boostio) Pupello (IGL)

LOUD

Gabriel "Quick" Lima

Felipe "Less" Basso

Matias "saadhak" Delipetro (IGL)

Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira

Arthur "tuyz" Vieira

When and where to watch 100T vs LOUD?

Fans of the VCT tournaments can watch the playoffs between 100T and LOUD kickoff on the official VCT channels on YouTube as well as Twitch. The match will be broadcast on May 8, 2024, at 5 pm PDT/May 9, 2024, at 2 am CEST.

Here are the links to watch it live.

100T vs LOUD: YouTube Live.

100T vs LOUD: Twitch Live