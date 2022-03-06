100 Thieves vs XSET: Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 NA Challengers Group-A Day 12 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

It is the final day of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 NA Challengers Week 4, and 100 Thieves is ready to take on XSET in their do-or-die clash. The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight.

100 Thieves' journey in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 NA Challengers has been disastrous so far, and the side is yet to register their first win in the competition. Meanwhile, XSET has secured just one win from their last three games in the competition.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na Week 4 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event is almost here, check out this week's schedule so you can catch all your favorite teams! Week 4 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event is almost here, check out this week's schedule so you can catch all your favorite teams! https://t.co/EtNDRDzQD5

Can 100 Thieves win their first game in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 NA Challengers beating XSET tonight?

Another loss in the tournament for 100 Thieves may see them out of the competition, and the team is determined to register their first win tonight.

Prediction

Judging by their current form, XSET has a higher chance of winning the series. With players like Brendan "BcJ" Jensen and Rory "dephh" Jackson in the squad, the team can also dominate the game.

However, 100 Thieves may raise several new questions with their new lineup. The recent additions of Sean "bang" Bezerra and Noah "jcStani" Smith can be a surprise factor for XSET in today's game as well.

Head-to-head

Though XSET is favored to win the series tonight, 100 Thieves has better head-to-head results in this fixture. The latter has won thrice out of the four times that these teams have met in the past.

Recent Results

Both teams have been in decent form recently, winning three of their last five games in all competitions.

100 Thieves and XSET recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup

100 Thieves

Sean "bang" Bezerra

Spencer "Hiko" Martin

Noah "jcStani" Smith

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Ethan "Ethan" Arnold

XSET

Jordan "AYRIN" He

Brendan "BcJ" Jensen

Rory "dephh" Jackson

Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the clash between 100 Thieves and XSET in the Stage 1 NA Challengers Group Stage live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube, and Twitch channels on March 7 from 2.30 am IST onwards.

Edited by Danyal Arabi