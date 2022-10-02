Will Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is Riot’s professional esports title and boasts a massive community. In a high stakes competitive match, players must eliminate every radical variable and capitalize on all advantages.
That said, peripherals and in-game configurations are essential facets of gameplay. This is the primary reason professional players have certain preferences and tweaks to maximize their efficiency.
William “Will” Cheng was born on November 20, 1999, and is currently an inactive player for 100 Thieves. He is known for his explosive in-game personality, which he utilizes to fulfill the Duelist role for his team. His ability to shift the pace of the game is truly remarkable.
Will has been a great asset for 100 Thieves, having spearheaded fast and prompt strategies. The team faced a few bumps in past VCT events but displayed great improvement in the recent VCT 2022 Champions Tournament.
Everything to know about Will’s Valorant settings and configurations in 2022
Will began his journey in the Valorant esports scene with 100 Thieves in 2020 and has stayed with the team through thick and thin. He has an in-depth understanding of his role and a clear idea of executing objectives.
100 Thieves placed 5th-6th in the VCT 2022: North America Stage 2 Challengers and placed 9th-12th in the Valorant 2022 Champions event. Fans can find Will's configuration and specifications below.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.4
- eDPI: 320
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Crosshair Color: #00FF00
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: C
- Use/Equip Ability 3: F
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.143
- Minimap Zoom: 0.887
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette:Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Mid
- Keyboard: Ducky One 2 TKL White
- Headset: EPOS H6PRO White
PC specifications
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
By putting in timeless effort and learning the rigors of Valorant, players can aspire to compete at a level similar to this young professional prodigy.