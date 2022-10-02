Will Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is Riot’s professional esports title and boasts a massive community. In a high stakes competitive match, players must eliminate every radical variable and capitalize on all advantages.

That said, peripherals and in-game configurations are essential facets of gameplay. This is the primary reason professional players have certain preferences and tweaks to maximize their efficiency.

William “Will” Cheng was born on November 20, 1999, and is currently an inactive player for 100 Thieves. He is known for his explosive in-game personality, which he utilizes to fulfill the Duelist role for his team. His ability to shift the pace of the game is truly remarkable.

Will has been a great asset for 100 Thieves, having spearheaded fast and prompt strategies. The team faced a few bumps in past VCT events but displayed great improvement in the recent VCT 2022 Champions Tournament.

Everything to know about Will’s Valorant settings and configurations in 2022

Will began his journey in the Valorant esports scene with 100 Thieves in 2020 and has stayed with the team through thick and thin. He has an in-depth understanding of his role and a clear idea of executing objectives.

100 Thieves placed 5th-6th in the VCT 2022: North America Stage 2 Challengers and placed 9th-12th in the Valorant 2022 Champions event. Fans can find Will's configuration and specifications below.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.4

eDPI: 320

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Crosshair Color: #00FF00

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: C

Use/Equip Ability 3: F

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.143

Minimap Zoom: 0.887

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette:Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Mid

Keyboard: Ducky One 2 TKL White

Headset: EPOS H6PRO White

PC specifications

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

By putting in timeless effort and learning the rigors of Valorant, players can aspire to compete at a level similar to this young professional prodigy.

