100T Ethan’s Valorant settings: Everything to know about his sensitivity, keybinds, and crosshair

With 100 Thieves winning against Noble during the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challenger 1, the team will be moving forward in the series as one of the top eight teams.

Valorant Champions Tour is one of the biggest Esports tournaments for the game. This event is where the best teams from each region fight to claim the title of regional champion.

100 Thieves performed admirably in reaching the top eight teams in VCT. Professional Valorant player Ethan from this team has contributed quite a bit to their victory.

100 Thieves Ethan’s Valorant settings

Ethan’s supporting capabilities make him a good addition to the team, but he’s well skilled when it comes to eliminating opponents as well.

For players who are curious about 100T Ethan’s Valorant setting, here are his settings according to specs.gg:

Valorant mouse settings:

DPI: 400

Game Sensitivity: 0.8

Scope Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.914

Mouse Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

Windows Mouse Sensitivity: 6

EDPI(Game Sensitivity*DPI): 320 (Professional player range from 200 to 400)

Ability Keybinds for Valorant:

Ability 1: Mouse Button 5

Ability 2: Mouse Button 4

Ability 3: C

Ultimate: X

Crosshair settings for Valorant:

Crosshair Color: White

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 3

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Valorant Graphics Settings:

Resolution: 1920*1080

Ratio: 16:10

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Refresh Rate: 240 Hz

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4X

Anisotropic Filtering: 8X

Improve Clarity: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

FPP Shadows: On

Pieces of equipment used:

Monitor: BenQ XL2540

Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless

Mousepad: Razer Gigantus

Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow Lite

Headset: JBL Quantum ONE

PC Specifications:

CPU: i9 10900K

GPU: RTX 3090

RAM: G.Skill TridentZ 32GB

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix Z490-F

Edited by Srijan Sen