100T Ethan’s Valorant settings: Everything to know about his sensitivity, keybinds, and crosshair

With 100 Thieves winning against Noble during the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challenger 1, the team will be moving forward in the series as one of the top eight teams.
Valorant Champions Tour is one of the biggest Esports tournaments for the game. This event is where the best teams from each region fight to claim the title of regional champion.
100 Thieves performed admirably in reaching the top eight teams in VCT. Professional Valorant player Ethan from this team has contributed quite a bit to their victory.
100 Thieves Ethan’s Valorant settings
Ethan’s supporting capabilities make him a good addition to the team, but he’s well skilled when it comes to eliminating opponents as well.
For players who are curious about 100T Ethan’s Valorant setting, here are his settings according to specs.gg:
Valorant mouse settings:
- DPI: 400
- Game Sensitivity: 0.8
- Scope Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.914
- Mouse Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- Windows Mouse Sensitivity: 6
- EDPI(Game Sensitivity*DPI): 320 (Professional player range from 200 to 400)
Ability Keybinds for Valorant:
- Ability 1: Mouse Button 5
- Ability 2: Mouse Button 4
- Ability 3: C
- Ultimate: X
Crosshair settings for Valorant:
- Crosshair Color: White
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Outer Line Opacity: 0
- Outer Line Length: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 0
- Outer Line Offset: 0
Valorant Graphics Settings:
- Resolution: 1920*1080
- Ratio: 16:10
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Refresh Rate: 240 Hz
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4X
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8X
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- FPP Shadows: On
Pieces of equipment used:
- Monitor: BenQ XL2540
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless
- Mousepad: Razer Gigantus
- Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow Lite
- Headset: JBL Quantum ONE
PC Specifications:
- CPU: i9 10900K
- GPU: RTX 3090
- RAM: G.Skill TridentZ 32GB
- Motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix Z490-F