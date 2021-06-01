5 most viewed matches at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

The Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik has come to an end, with Sentinels emerging as champions after clean sweeping Fnatic in the Grand Finals.

The Valorant Champions Tour Masters was the first-ever international LAN event for the still-new FPS title, where the top teams around the globe faced each other for the ultimate glory. The excitement among the fans to see their favorite players and teams competing against each other was highly noticeable.

This hype was also reflected in the viewership numbers of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. All matches of the tournament were streamed live on both Twitch and YouTube.

Here are the five most-viewed matches from the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, as per analytics firm Esports Charts (tweet below).

Most popular series from the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

5) Team Vikings vs Team Liquid

Team Vikings and Team Liquid faced each other in the Lower Bracket Round 3 tie on the fifth day of the VCT Masters Reykjavik. TL secured a clean-sweep victory after easing past the Vikings 2-0.

.@LiquidValorant put on a show to win the match and move on in the Lower bracket! #VALORANTMasters pic.twitter.com/jK1cKyc7Sn — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 28, 2021

A total of 620,349 viewers watched the match across all platforms between the Brazilian champions and the EMEA champions.

4) Sentinels vs Nuturn Gaming

Sentinels faced Nuturn Gaming in the Upper Bracket Final, and the North American side secured a flawless victory against the Korean champions to secure their spot in the final.

An impressive performance by @Sentinels as they advance to the #VALORANTMasters Grand Finals! pic.twitter.com/BIoUvvhKtf — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 28, 2021

A total of 636,775 fans watched the match across all platforms, making it the fourth most viewed match in the tournament.

3) Sentinels vs Fnatic

Sentinels went up against Fnatic in the Upper Bracket Round 1 tie on the second day of the tournament, and they secured a comprehensive win against their EMEA opposition.

Not only can @Sentinels talk the talk, they can walk the walk! #VALORANTMasters pic.twitter.com/YStm1zWBuH — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 26, 2021

A total of 721,411 people watched the match, which is the third-most on this list.

2) Team Liquid vs Version 1

Another match on this list that saw a European side faced one of their North American rivals. Version 1 got the better of their opposition in this match and sent TL into the Lower Bracket.

WHAT. A. MATCH. 👏@version1gg take the W and continue their Upper Bracket run at #VALORANTMasters. pic.twitter.com/4b51MycIJm — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 25, 2021

748,467 viewers watched the match on the second day of the tournament, and it is the second most-viewed match in the event.

1) Sentinels vs Fnatic (Grand Final)

The Grand Final between Sentinels and Fnatic leads the chart as 1,085,527 fans have tuned in to watch the two sides clashed for the title. It was the only match of the event where the viewership number crossed 1 million.

Sentinels won the tie 3-0 and became the champions of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

The Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik had an average viewership of 488,276 throughout, and most viewers preferred to watch matches on Twitch rather than YouTube.