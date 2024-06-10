5 Beginners tips and tricks for Abyss

Riot Games have recently announced and showcased the upcoming Valorant map, Abyss. The map was previously leaked online and fans were alerted of an interesting feature that will be unique to this map only. On June 9, 2024, the map was showcased during a show match right before the VCT Master Shanghai finals, and the unique feature was revealed to be falling off-map. Abyss is designed in a way that one misstep could lead to a player being eliminated.

It is comparable with CS2's map, Vertigo, where similar mechanics are at work. The map will be added to the game on June 11, 2024. To excel on it as a beginner, here are some tips and tricks for Abyss.

5 Tips and tricks for beginners on Valorant's new map: Abyss

1) Mind your step in some special areas

Mind your step in special areas (Image via YouTube/@RemValorant)

Abyss has many areas where players can quite literally fall off the map. However, the most important factor to note here is that it's easier to fall off from some places on the map than others. For instance, it's easier to not fall off if you pay attention to the edges of most areas.

The defender and attacker spawns have ankle-length railings that prevent falling off simply by a misstep. You would collide with these railings and not go into the gorge.

Similarly, the A site also has a feature like this on it except for the little bridge flat in the center, which has no guard railings. It's easier to fall off this bridge than in other areas, so be especially careful on similar small ledges.

2) Rope trick on mid-top

The map has a long mid-section as one of its most significant physical features. If you manage to access the rope on Mid-Top, it is easy to slide downwards and hide from opponents.

Moreover, you can equip a shotgun, quickly slide up, and eliminate the enemy before sliding back down on the rope. Yet again, be careful since sliding too far down means falling into the gorge and losing your life.

3) Use Gekko

Use Gekko (Image via Riot Games)

Gekko is one of the most viable agents on Valorant's Abyss. His long-range flash, which detects enemy presence is rather strong and helpful when clearing the wide-open sites. But perhaps even more important is his Wingman.

Once equipped with the spike and commanded to plant it, Wingman has perfect movement. The little critter does not fall victim to the drops and executes perfect jumps every time to secure the plant. This helps Agents avoid jumping over obstacles and gaps to plant or defuse.

4) Eliminate opponents in a new way

Since the map punishes players for misstepping, eliminating opponents by propelling them off-map is now an option. Astra's Gravity Well can successfully pull enemies to the point where they fall off the map if executed correctly.

Similarly, a well-placed Rolling Thunder from Breach can also successfully throw not one but multiple opponents off Abyss successfully taking them down without using any weapons at all. Creativity becomes key and so does using the best Agents on Abyss.

5) Weapon choice

Weapon choice (Image via Riot Games)

Abyss has several areas where medium to high wall penetration weapons are rather effective. Equipping rifles or bigger weapons like Odin can prove highly beneficial for players in these areas.

Moreover, the long mid-section and several other spots on the map also call for the Operator to become perhaps the most obvious choice for Defenders trying to hold the site. These weapons are some of the most optimal ones on the new map.

These were some tips and tricks to keep in mind while playing on the new Valorant map, Abyss. Ensure you practice your movement to the fullest as you hop into the competitive queue for this map, starting July 11, 2024.