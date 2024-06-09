Gen.G are your VCT Masters Shanghai champions

Gen.G has won VCT Masters Shanghai after defeating Team Heretics 3-2 in the Grand Finals. The Korean squad becomes the first Pacific team to win an international title in Valorant history. The best-of-five series was simply spectacular with both teams showcasing their immense prowess. However, Gen.G had the clutch factor and decisive moments in crucial times to secure the title.

Read on more to know what went down in the Grand Finals between Gen.G and Team Heretics and the key moments in each map that decided the outcome of this electric best-of-five series.

Gen.G wins VCT Masters Shanghai and lifts first international trophy

The first map in the VCT Masters Shanghai Grand Finals was Breeze. Gen.G dominated in this map with a 10-2 defense half. Meteor, on his Yoru pick, and t3xture demolished Team Heretics as the EMEA team failed to put up a strong showing on its attack half. Gen.G eventually secured Breeze with a 13-6 win to draw first blood in the series.

Team Heretics picked Icebox as the second map. Things looked worrisome for the EMEA second seed as it went down 4-0 in the attacking half without putting up a fight. However, crucial rounds from paTiTek helped them post up a 5-7 attack half. RieNs picked up from the second half with monstrous rounds to help Team Heretics equalize the series with a 13-9 win on Icebox.

Ascent was the third map of the series, a map Gen.G hadn't lost so far at VCT Masters Shanghai. However, Team Heretics flipped the script as superstar rookie Wo0t was awoken after a lackluster performance on Breeze and Icebox. Boo called an excellent map with solid reads and also secured crucial clutches. The map went back and forth before Team Heretics secured another 13-9 victory on Ascent.

The penultimate map was Lotus. Gen.G returned to dominating Team Heretics with a rock-solid 9-3 defense half. Every member of the Korean roster stepped up to the plate to secure a 13-4 win on Lotus and send the Grand Finals to all five maps.

The final map was Split and it was an anti-climatic finish to the Grand Finals. Gen.G ran over Team Heretics once again to put up a scintillating 9-3 attack half. They continued this momentum to secure a 13-3 victory on Split to win VCT Masters Shanghai and create history for the Pacific region.

Final result: Gen.G defeated Team Heretics 3-2 to win VCT Masters Shanghai (Breeze 13-6; Icebox 9-13; Ascent 9-13; Lotus 13-4; Split 13-3)

