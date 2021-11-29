5 Duelist players to look out for in Valorant Champions Berlin 2021

Valorant meets the summit of its year-long series, Valorant Champions Tour 2021, with the Valorant Champions 2021 tournament scheduled to be held in Berlin from December 1 - 12.

Valorant Champions will feature 16 teams from all across the world who have earned their qualification on the basis of their performance throughout the year. With over 80 esports athletes expected to participate, viewers can forecast a breathtaking showdown featuring some of the world's best Valorant players.

With respect to the 16 teams who qualified for Valorant Champions Berlin 2021, Sportskeeda rates the five best Duelist players heading into the tournament.

Five players who are the best Duelists heading into Valorant Champions Berlin 2021

5) Olavo "heat" Marcelo

Team: Vivo Keyd (BR)

Agents: Jett

K:D : 1.39

Olavo "heat" Marcelo is a Brazilian professional Valorant player who played for regional teams like Delirawow and Havana Liberty before moving to Keyd Stars, commonly known as Vivo Keyd.

18-year-old heat represents Vivo Keyd across all competitions as their primary choice for a Duelist, playing with Jett every time. His ability to pick up any weapon and accurately catch enemies with headshots makes him a proficient Duelist and a menace for opposition from all parts of the world.

Vivo Keyd qualified for Valorant Champions Berlin 2021 by finishing 2nd in Valorant's Brazilian circuit.

4) Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek

Team: Acend (EMEA)

Agents: Jett

K:D : 1.49

Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek is a Turkish professional Valorant player who played for BBL Esports and nolpenki before forming Acend, one of the most reputed teams in Valorant's EMEA circuit.

Although proficient with agents like Sage, Reyna and Raze, cNed is notable for his plays as Jett. His Operator skills are highly revered and often considered the best in Europe. cNed is often compared to TenZ in conversations regarding the best Jett player in the world. Fans can certainly expect him to face some of his best competition in Berlin.

Acend qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021 by finishing 2nd in the EMEA circuit standings.

3) Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker

Team: Team Envy (NA)

Agents: Jett

K:D : 1.39

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker is an American Valorant player who played for several professional CSGO teams for over five years before making the switch. Team Envy acquired yay from Andbox's Valorant roster in August 2021.

yay is nicknamed "El Diablo" for his audacious outplays and his popular solo efforts to overturn the result in handicapped situations. As a result of his prior experience in FPS gaming, yay is particularly good with the Operator, which is one of the most dangerous tools in the game to hand to a Jett user.

Team Envy showed promising performance in all VCT tournaments and qualified for Champions 2021 based on their circuit rankings.

2) Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Team: Sentinels (NA)

Agents: Jett, Reyna, Raze

K:D : 1.39 (Jett), 1.45 (Reyna), 1.21 (Raze)

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo is a Canadian Valorant player who retired from CS: GO after short stints with a few teams. On switching to Valorant, TenZ was initially a streamer with Cloud 9 before becoming one of the most exciting players the game has ever seen.

Sentinels acquired TenZ in March 2020 as a replacement for sinatraa right before the NA Stage 1 Masters. TenZ put on an excellent set of performances in his first-ever tournament with Sentinels, emerging as one of their best players. Although commonly seen as Jett, he plays Reyna and Raze as well. His experience in major competitive events puts him above his rivals on the list.

Sentinels lead the VCT 2021 circuit standings for the North American region, thereby earning them qualification for Valorant Champions Berlin 2021.

1) Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Team: Team Liquid (EMEA)

Agents: Reyna, Jett

K:D : 1.48 (Reyna), 1.37 (Jett)

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom is a Belgian professional Valorant player who played for several top-tier CSGO teams like Titan, Fnatic and G2 before retiring from Counter-Strike after a whole decade.

Upon joining Team Liquid's Valorant roster in August 2020, ScreaM attempts to renew his former title as one of the best fraggers in tactical FPS titles. ScreaM has a sound mind for the game and highly polished aiming skills owing to his experience. Combined with the abilities of Jett or Reyna, ScreaM is menacing for any opposition to handle.

Team Liquid emerged victorious at the EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers to earn a last-minute ticket to Berlin.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar