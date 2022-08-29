5 best Initiator players to look out for at VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul

The VCT 2022 event will illustrate the full extent of Valorant's true team-based gameplay when it begins on August 31, 2022. The competition will become the gladiator's ground for all the best teams and players worldwide to showcase their prowess. To win it all, players cannot afford to let a single frame slip.

Having an Initiator in the team is crucial to entering an enemy-controlled area. An Initiator's responsibility is to enable the team to take a more favorable first contact duel for the team or the team's Duelist.

Apart from the basic methods of using an Initiator, we will surely see new and improved strategies in the upcoming VCT 2022. Let's hop in on the excitement and anticipation with five of the best professional Initiator players who we think will make the most impact at the event.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are the 5 best Initiator players for the upcoming VCT Champions 2022

5) FunPlus Phoenix Shao

FunPlus Phoenix Shao (Image via thespike.gg)

Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky is a 22-year-old player from Russia who is currently playing for the Chinese team FunPlus Phoenix. Team FunPlus Phoenix came up big with a few flawless victories over other pro teams in the current VCT 2022 event.

Shao has proven his potential as a top-tier player specializing in the role of Initiators. Shao has a pick rate of 60% on Fade and 14% on Sova. He has remarkable gunplay and a map sense that goes beyond the normal understanding of all the nooks and crannies on various Valorant maps.

His precise line-up for initiation and proper timing enables his teammates to enter head-first into the map to take direct duels.

4) Paper Rex Benkai

Paper Rex Benkai (Image via thespike.gg)

Benedict “Benkai” Tan is a 25-year-old player from Singapore who is currently playing for Team Paper Rex, a team that enjoys experimenting and sometimes picking different team compositions. One of those compositions is that of picking two Initiators.

Benkai plays the role of the primary Initiator. He has a pick-rate of 37% on Breach and 29.6% on Fade in the past three months of VCT 2022. The ability to break through the enemy team's plans is only possible because individual players are in sync with one another.

Benkai's initiation is always set up perfectly for his teammates to gain easy map control.

3) OpTic Gaming Crashies

OpTic Gaming Crashies (Image via thespike.gg)

Austin ”Crashies” Roberts is a 24-year-old player from the US and is currently playing for Team OpTic Gaming. OpTic Gaming has been a fan favorite and is widely supported throughout the community. The team's fans expect to see many one-sided maps considering their firepower.

Crashies is the primary Initiator for OpTic Gaming, with a pick rate of 35% on Skye, 32% on Kayo, 24% on Sova, and 8% on Fade. Timing his flashes perfectly, making them almost undodgeable, Crashies allows his teammates to pick off unsuspecting and blind enemies.

Along with an occasional thirst to knife an enemy, Crashies has a great presence on the map for wider control.

2) LOUD Sacy

LOUD Sacy (Image via thespike.gg)

Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi is a 24-year-old player from Brazil currently playing for Brazilian powerhouse LOUD. Team LOUD is a fan favorite that has a lot of supporters around the world. Fans look forward to the new strategies they will bring to the table in VCT 2022.

Sacy is an insane Initiator player, and that is not an exaggeration. He has a pick rate of 44% on Fade, 39% on Breach, and 17% on Sova in the last three months of the VCT 2022 event.

Sacy has made his mark in history with his immense control and understanding of his Agent abilities. He has even mastered spray transfers which have helped his team gain crucial rounds in various VCT events.

1) 100 Thieves Derrek

100 Thieves Derrek (Image via thespike.gg)

Derrek “Derrek” Ha is a 24-year-old player from the US and is currently playing for the American team 100 Thieves. The 100 Thieves have played in VCT events for a long time, and their new roster shows much promise.

Derrek has a pick rate of 45% on Sova and 28% on Fade through the last three months of VCT 2022. Derrek has played an instrumental role in the winning spree that the 100 Thieves had recently at VCT 2022 NA LCQ.

Fans have high expectations for the 100 Thieves as they are one of the earliest Valorant teams. Derrek has proved his value by clutching several rounds for his team.

We found these five players to be some of the best pros in the Initiator role. Fans are expecting amazing shots and setups from these players as they look forward to the upcoming matches in VCT 2022. The scheduled matches will prove to be a great learning opportunity for Initiator mains.

