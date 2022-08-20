Sacy Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has become one of the most popular games in the FPS esports scene. It has established a vast player base and a popular esports scene in just a couple of years after its launch.
This is a tremendous achievement for Riot Games, and they are now looking to engage more players with the new VCT 2023 format.
Valorant is a tactical ability-based game, with precise gunplay being one of the major selling points. This has attracted a lot of players from games such as CS: GO and Fortnite.
The smallest changes in one's settings can affect a player's in-game performance. Learning the settings of a professional player is a great way to up one's game.
Everything to know about Sacy's Valorant settings
Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi is one of the most popular players in the Brazilian esports community. He has been a part of the scene for quite a long time. Besides being a professional Valorant player, he's also known for his livestreams, where he teaches others about the game.
The 24-year-old is currently playing for the LOUD Valorant roster. He has amassed a huge fan following, especially in the South American zone, due to his skills and persona.
LOUD recently qualified for the Champions 2022 event, and fans are expecting a lot from the team.
Listed below are the mouse, crosshair, video, and other in-game Valorant settings of Sacy based on the data provided at prosettings.net:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.4
- eDPI: 320
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair settings
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Opacity: 1
- Outer Line Length: 2
- Outer Line Thickness: 3
- Outer Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Equipment
Gear
- Monitor: AOC AG251FZ2E
- Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro
- Keyboard: Logitech G915
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
These settings are a great starting point for Valorant players. They can opt to tweak them based on their preferences and set them up in order to secure more kills.