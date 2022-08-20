Sacy Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has become one of the most popular games in the FPS esports scene. It has established a vast player base and a popular esports scene in just a couple of years after its launch.

This is a tremendous achievement for Riot Games, and they are now looking to engage more players with the new VCT 2023 format.

Valorant is a tactical ability-based game, with precise gunplay being one of the major selling points. This has attracted a lot of players from games such as CS: GO and Fortnite.

The smallest changes in one's settings can affect a player's in-game performance. Learning the settings of a professional player is a great way to up one's game.

Everything to know about Sacy's Valorant settings

Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi is one of the most popular players in the Brazilian esports community. He has been a part of the scene for quite a long time. Besides being a professional Valorant player, he's also known for his livestreams, where he teaches others about the game.

The 24-year-old is currently playing for the LOUD Valorant roster. He has amassed a huge fan following, especially in the South American zone, due to his skills and persona.

LOUD recently qualified for the Champions 2022 event, and fans are expecting a lot from the team.

Listed below are the mouse, crosshair, video, and other in-game Valorant settings of Sacy based on the data provided at prosettings.net:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.4

eDPI: 320

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair settings

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 1

Outer Line Length: 2

Outer Line Thickness: 3

Outer Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Equipment

Gear

Monitor: AOC AG251FZ2E

Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro

Keyboard: Logitech G915

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

These settings are a great starting point for Valorant players. They can opt to tweak them based on their preferences and set them up in order to secure more kills.

