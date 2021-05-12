5 best Omen players to follow in Valorant

The Valorant esports scene has got many Omen pro players to follow.

Valorant is a 5v5 tactical shooter game that has a set of 15 different agents with different abilities. Omen is probably one of the best controller agents in Valorant to play tricks with enemies.

Playing with Omen in Valorant can be fun if one can use the abilities perfectly. Omen can block enemies’ vision with his smokes, and cause paranoia. The agent can also teleport. This might cause panic and confusion in the enemies’ mind.

Players need to learn the tricks and tips to play Omen effectively in Valorant. Hence, following and learning them from the pro players is the best way to do it.

Below are the top 5 Omen players to follow in Valorant.

#5 - PaTiTek

Polish Vaorant player, Patryk "paTiTek" Fabrowski is currently playing for G2 Esports.

PaTiTek’s is mostly an entry fragger who takes advantage of the Omen’s toolkit to the full potential. PaTiTek is a great controller for his team. His sneaky and crafty playstyle makes him one of the top players in the Valorant competitive scene.

The player knows exactly where to smoke, which helps him to hold a site for a longer time.

#4- Moepork

If someone can make the best use of Omen’s Shrouded Step and Dark Cover abilities, it’s Moeprk. The Valorant content creator is dedicatedly an Omen main player.

He knows how to play tricks on opponents. Hence, it becomes difficult for enemies to predict his actions.

Moreover, Moepork is also great with his aim and flicks.

#3 - MummAy

Omen is all about playing mind games with the enemies, and MummAy does it so well. He is one of the trickiest Omen players in the Valorant competitive scene. Anthony "mummAy" DiPaolo, is a former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player who has earned recognition in the Valorant esports scene. He is currently playing for Team Envy.

MummAy utilizes all the Omen’s abilities to surpass his opponents in Valorant.

#2 - Nitr0

Nicholas "nitr0" Cannella, of the 100 Thieves Valorant roster, is probably the best Omen player in North America. Although his playstyle is mostly aggressive, he is more effective in a defensive role.

Nitr0 is an asset to his team when he plays with Omen. His Paranoia setup is what makes his gameplay stronger.

#1 - FlexNinja

The streamer is no less than any other Valorant esports players. If any player can dominate a match with an aggressive and big-brained Omen playstyle, then it is FlexNinja.

FlexNinja has experimented a lot with Omen and his abilities. His insane combination of Shrouded Steps with Paranoia and Dark Cover has been the best so far.

Apart from all this, he has a sharp aim. No wonder he has the full potential to carry a team with Omen.