5 best Valorant agent abilities in 2021

Valorant, Riot Games' tactical shooter, is comprised of various agents equipped with a set of unique abilities; which allow them to combat opponents.

These abilities are assigned to the agents, based on their playstyle and roles in the game. Every Valorant agent has four abilities, including one ultimate ability. Players can use the abilities of the agents to fight against their enemies.

Some abilities help the players to gather intel, while some cause damage to the opponents. Apart from getting perfect aim, one needs to learn the usage of the agent's abilities to play the game skilfully.

Even though all the abilities have their own uses, some agent's abilities are more efficient in the game than others. As 2021 comes to an end, this article features the five best Valorant agents' abilities.

Top 5 Valorant agent abilities in 2021

5) KAY/O - ZERO/point

KAY/O, the robotic initiator, was introduced in Episode 3 Act 1, which brought a major change in the meta along with it because of his abilities. He is capable of suppressing other agents' abilities.

His signature ability, ZERO/point can suppress any ability including ultimate, which can flip the end result of entire rounds. It can make abilities like Raze's Showstopper (X) ability become worthless by using ZERO/point blade. Moreover, it also helps with finding out where enemies are hiding in a certain location, providing more intel to the player and his team.

4) Killjoy - Turret

The German Valorant agent is well equipped with her gadgets that help her defend any site and cause damage to the enemies. Killjoy's Turret is one of the most powerful abilities in the game and can be used to cause heavy damage to the enemies and guard a site.

When an enemy is detected by her Turret it starts firing and causes health damage. This ability was heavily nerfed in Patch 3.05. However, Killjoy's Turret remains effective in both the pistol and defending rounds.

3) Sage - Healing Orb

Sage is the only healer in the Valorant Protocol who can heal her teammates and herself as well. This makes her have a higher demand in the game, as it can make a huge impact.

Sage can heal herself as well as others, something that Skye cannot do. This sets her apart from the Australian initiator. Sage's Healing Orb is her signature ability that can help in regaining an ally's health.

2) Raze - Paint Shells

Raze's Paint Shell is one of the best abilities in Valorant to get easy kills. The grenade explodes twice, causing huge damage and even sometimes killing the enemies.

The Paint Shell ability recharges after every two kills, allowing the Brazilian explosive duelist to play aggressively in Valorant. Raze can throw the grenade at enemies and cause damage to their health.

1) Reyna - Devour

The Vampiric Valorant duelist's abilities are mostly based on soul orbs. After killing an enemy, Reyna can consume the soul orbs and heal herself. This allows her to play independently without relying on other agents like Sage or Skye to heal.

However, this is only possible when Reyna gets a kill. Without a kill, it is not possible for the Mexican Valorant agent to use the Devour ability in the game.

