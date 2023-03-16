5 best Valorant Agents to duo with Neon

Neon was introduced to Valorant when Episode 4 Act 1 began. She is the game's representative speedster who can overwhelm opponents with how fast she can ambush them.

Neon is one of the most difficult Duelists in the game to master because as much of a boon her speed mechanic can be, it can also be a bane to her team if the Neon player doesn't coordinate what they want to do with their team.

Moreover, although Neon has two stuns in her kit in the form of Relay Bolt, she needs a bit more utility from her team to set her up for success. Here is a list of Valorant Agents that pair the best with her.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Yoru and 4 other best duos for Neon in Valorant

The criteria for selecting the best Valorant Agents to go with Neon will be based on whether Neon can take advantage of their abilities in ways that other Agents cannot or if the Agent is good at using their utility quickly so that they can go in with Neon to exert more offensive pressure and trade off each other.

1) Skye

Skye's Guiding Light is one of the farthest traveling flashes and can be popped at wish, unlike the other flashes in the game, which blind enemies after a fixed wind-up. This makes her a perfect Initiator duo for Neon, as the Duelist can cover a long distance in a short time due to her speed to capitalize on those long-distance flashes.

A similar thing can also be done with Skye's Ultimate, which seeks out enemies. Skye also has one of the most powerful healing abilities in Valorant. If Neon takes damage in early fights, the Australian Initiator can return her to total health.

2) Brimstone

Brimstone can place all three of his Sky Smokes at the same time. This is advantageous for Neon in two ways. Firstly, Neon has to worry about being peeked at from fewer angles, and second, once Brim is done putting down the smokes, he can go in with Neon so that they can trade each other if it comes to it.

Moreover, Brimstone has Stim Beacon in his kit, which gives allies a speed boost when they pass through it. Neon, who is already fast, gets an additional buff, making her nearly impossible for enemies to target.

3) Harbor

Harbor is among the least-picked Agents in Valorant, especially considering he is out-classed by other Controllers in the current maps and meta. However, it is also true that his kit is designed to set his team up for success in fast pushes. Like Brimstone, he can be done using his entire kit in a matter of seconds, which makes him an ideal candidate who can go into the site with Neon.

One of the most exciting aspects of Harbor's kit is his Cove, which doesn't let bullets pass through. He can also throw it from far away using lineups. Using this, he can create exciting angles for Neon, and Neon can return to the Cove's safety if the fight doesn't feel advantageous.

4) Cypher

Cypher is one of the original Sentinels in Valorant and is currently the only one whose utility has a global presence. This means his Sentinel utility remains active no matter how far away from it he is.

On the attacking side, Cypher can set up flank-watching utilities such as Trap Wires and his Camera during the Buy Phase and accompany Neon in her pushes while taking control of the site. As all players know, the more they push through a chokepoint into a site, the more difficult it is for defenders to deal with.

5) Yoru

Yoru is a strange Valorant Agent. Despite its low pick rates and overall mediocre performance can be highly oppressive to play against when in the hands of someone who knows how to play him. This feeling gets so much worse when combined with Neon.

The two Agents can cause so much chaos on the map that it becomes challenging for the opponents to keep track of what is happening to them. Yoru's flash also has a unique projectile, which Neon can use by sliding into the middle of the site.

