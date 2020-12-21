5 best Valorant Agents for kills

Valorant is an FPS that benefits players of a variety of styles.

Unlike many other first-person shooters, Valorant values ability usage as much as it does tactics and gun skill. Some abilities are quite helpful when it comes to getting kills.

Not every Valorant Agent is meant to garner a lot of kills. The ones that are, however, definitely have an ability set that assists with eliminating enemies. They were just made to frag out.

Five most potent Valorant Agents for kills

#5 - Omen

Image via Riot Games

Omen is a Controller Agent, meant to literally control the maps of Valorant. He can also be used very aggressively. His smokes, flashes, and movement abilities make it easy to set up and get kills.

Throwing out a Paranoia and quickly capitalizing is a surefire way to drop an opponent. He can get into places in ways no other Valorant Agent could even dream of. This makes snagging unexpected kills an often event.

#4 - Breach

Breach is similar to Omen. He isn't naturally meant to rack up kills, but the right player can dominate the leaderboard with him. His flashes are extremely powerful.

His Fault Line and Ultimate, known as Rolling Thunder, can daze enemies, leaving them open for an attack. His Aftershock can clear corners but deals massive damage to anyone standing in its way.

#3 - Phoenix

Phoenix is one of the best Valorant Agents there is. As a Duelist, he's meant to start fights and finish them. His abilities are much more helpful to the team, having a molly to block entrances, a wall to obscure vision, and a flash to blind opponents.

His Run It Back essentially gives him an extra life and allows for excellent intel gathering. Phoenix is a frag machine!

#2 - Raze

Raze's skillset is the only one in Valorant meant to absolutely destroy the opposing team. Her abilities all do damage. The Boom Bot, Blast Pack, Paint Shells, and Showstopper explode. Each one of them.

Raze is a Duelist that should only be used by confident and aggressive players. She can rack up more kills than just about anyone if used correctly.

#1 - Reyna

If someone picks Reyna in Valorant, they better have the most kills in the game. Reyna is an absolutely selfish Agent. Her flashes can help the team make a push, but everything else is solely for her benefit. It's not uncommon for a solid Reyna player to garner multiple kills in a round within a matter of moments.

She can shoot, escape, shoot, heal, shoot, and escape again without a second thought. Hands down, Reyna is the Agent to use for players looking to be the top fragger.

