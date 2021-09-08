5 best Valorant agents to play in Episode 3 Act 2

Valorant has 16 agents, and all of them are equipped with various abilities that make them stand out.

All these agents in Valorant can be divided into four classes: Duelist, Sentinel, Controller, and Initiator. To call any agent “the best” depends on many factors, like K/D ratio, win-loss percentage, and usefulness in a team as a whole.

Take a peek at what's headed your way as we turn up the pressure in REFLECTION: Act II Click the link below to watch!https://t.co/Sr3airPLud pic.twitter.com/qFM8T5hlED — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 8, 2021

With the arrival of Valorant’s Episode 3 Act 2 update, this article will take a deep dive into choosing the best agents for the 3.05 update.

Top 5 Valorant agents after 3.05 update

5) Viper (Controller)

Viper in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Viper has proven herself to be useful with almost every team combination. Her ability to hinder vision and damage enemies makes her deadly when she’s in the right hands.

Knowing the correct line-ups to use her abilities before and post-plant situations have made her a must in almost every map of Valorant recently.

4) Skye (Initiator)

Skye in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

At the start of Episode 3 in Valorant, Skye faced a small nerf that turned out to be a buff at the same time. Even though her flashes got reduced from three to two, the removal of flash pop animation made her a better agent.

Apart from flashing enemies, her other abilities also help the team with intel and cease rounds with them. Not only that, but Skye can also heal her teammates with her Regrowth ability.

3) Sage (Sentinel)

Sage in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The healer of Valorant Protocol has always managed to stay amongst the top five agents with every single Valorant update. Sage has always proven herself to be the sword and the shield of her team.

Sage’s abilities to slow down enemies and revive dead teammates is what makes Sage an excellent pick for every team composition.

2) Jett (Duelist)

Jeyy in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The swift Korean duelist is a favorite among many. Her ability to move her smokes, rapid movement and super-accurate ultimate make Jett the duelist perfect for fights.

If her win-data and kill-death ratio are considered, along with her abilities, Jett is almost unstoppable if a player with good aim picks her.

1) Reyna (Duelist)

Reyna in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Reyna in the Valorant Protocol is known as the connoisseur of death. Her life-stealing abilities make her a great agent. Her Leer ability can blind any enemy within the eye’s vicinity.

The ability to heal herself from other’s souls makes Reyna self-sustaining. Along with that, she can also make herself invincible for a short period of time. The duelist is a perfect pick for players who can take fights almost instantaneously.

Episode 3 Act 2 goes live! Patch 3.05 brings ability damage updates for three Agents, Rank distribution adjustments, and new bonus XP for Premium Battlepass owners. Read it here: https://t.co/uhzXwjKn1P pic.twitter.com/4C4TndIMMN — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 8, 2021

The reason Raze and Killjoy aren’t on the top five list is because of the heavy nerf both of them are facing with Valorant’s Episode 3 Act 2 update.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views and opinions of the writer.

