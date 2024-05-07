5 funny crosshairs to try out in Valorant Episode 8 Act 3

Valorant is one of the most entertaining FPS games in the industry right now. Not only is the competitive scenario stacked, but there are also several ways for regular players to enjoy the title. One of the most creative ways to add fun to Valorant is using a bizarre and yet hilarious crosshair. Crosshairs are very important when it comes to shooting down opponents but what if they could make one laugh too?

In this article, you can find a short list of crosshairs that are bound to get a laugh out of your teammates while spectating your gameplay in Valorant.

Hilarious crosshairs to try in Valorant with codes

1) Flappy Bird crosshair

Flappy Bird crosshair (Image via YouTube/@SaneGamingYT)

Flappy Bird is a classic video game where the main goal is to fly between green columns and not hit them. In honor of the iconic game, a Flappy Bird crosshair in the title is perfect for enhancing the level of entertainment offered by your games.

Make sure your color code is green while trying to recreate this crosshair. The hex color code in Valorant for the Flappy Bird crosshair is #008000. To add the crosshair to your game, copy this crosshair code and paste it into your crosshair settings by choosing the 'Import Profile Code' button.

Flappy Bird Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;008000FF;t;3;o;1;b;1;0t;4;0l;0;0v;18;0g;1;0o;10;0a;1;0f;0;1t;10;1l;0;1v;4;1g;1;1o;7;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;d;0

2) Glasses crosshair

Glasses crosshair (Image via YouTube/@Spazukx)

The nerd glasses crosshair went pretty viral about a year ago. It was featured on multiple YouTube channels and even major streamers like How To Noodle began using it for their videos. As the name suggests, the crosshair puts a pair of glasses in the center of your screen.

Glasses crosshair code: 0;s;1;P;c;8;t;2;o;1;d;1;b;1;a;0.462;f;0;0t;10;0l;14;0v;0;0g;1;0o;5;0a;0.308;0f;0;1t;1;1l;6;1v;0;1g;1;1o;18;1a;0;1m;0;1f

3) Smiley face crosshair

Smiley face crosshair (Image via YouTube/@SaneGamingYT)

Who doesn't like a Smiley face on their screen? The Smiley face crosshair adds a tiny little smile on a black background, which could be very entertaining to look at. Probably one of the funniest crosshairs in the game, it's also one that could help with aim given its overall square shape. Copy the code below to get your Smiley face crosshair in the game.

Smiley face crosshair code:

0;s;1;P;c;1;t;2;o;1;0t;10;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1l;3;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

4) Burger crosshair

Burger crosshair (Image via YouTube/@DracarysGaming)

The Valorant community never disappoints when it comes to bringing up creative crosshairs. Currently, the Burger crosshair is a trend seen frequently on YouTube. The crosshair naturally resembles a burger with a patty and two buns on top of one another.

Code for Burger crosshair:

0;P;t;2;o;1;d;1;f;0;0t;10;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

5) Instagram crosshair

Instagram crosshair (Image via YouTube/@DracarysGaming)

This final crosshair on the list looks exactly like the Instagram logo. The app is well-known, and every player must either have an account or have at least heard of it. This is yet another square-shaped crosshair that can be surprisingly effective for aiming and may even help you rank up in Valorant with its sleek shape.

Code for Instagram crosshair:

0;P;h;0;d;1;z;1;f;0;s;0;0t;4;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;10;1l;1;1o;5;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0