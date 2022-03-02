5 most picked agents at Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022

The Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 finished off with Velocity Gaming defeating Global Esports in the Grand Final.

Both Velocity Gaming and Global Esports have secured their spots in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 1 Challengers. The two teams will now represent the South Asian region on an international stage.

Even though it won't be the first time for the Global Esports as they have previously played in VCT 2021 APAC LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers) and made their nation proud with their performance, Velocity Gaming will make its debut into the VCT this year.

The Valorant esports scene in South Asia has drastically grown, especially after the Riot Games introduced VCC.

Apart from the competitive plays of the players, the agent picks, and the composition of the teams has also been an interesting aspect of watching out for the tournament live.

Top five picked agents at the Valorant Conquerors Championship

Below are the five most played agents in VCC 2022:

5) Killjoy

Killjoy, the Genrman Sentinel agent. (Image via Riot Games)

Killjoy is a great pick to defend the site and gather the information together in a match. As per VLR.gg, the German Sentinel had a pick rate of 41%.

Killjoy was highly picked in Ascent with 85%, followed by Haven with 61%. However, throughout the tournament, she wasn't played on maps like Breeze and Fracture at all. Killjoy is the highest played Sentinel agent in VCC 2022.

4) Viper

Viper, the Valorant Controller agent. (Image via Riot Games)

Viper recorded the fourth-highest pick in VCC 2022. She was played 45% times in the entire tournament, according to the VLR.gg reports. She is currently one of the finest controller picks in the current meta and competitive tournaments.

Viper was picked across all the maps, the highest being on Breeze and Icebox. On the other hand, the controller was barely picked on Ascent and Haven, with a pick rate of 1% and 3%, respectively.

3) Astra

Astra, the Ghanaian Controller agent. (Image via Riot Games)

Astra has become a prominent controller pick in the current meta. Her ability to control the entire map from anywhere makes her better than other controller agents in Valorant. In the VCC 2022, she recorded a 68% pick rate as per VLR.gg.

Astra was picked highly in Haven, whereas she wasn't played in Icebox. She was played 98% times in Haven, followed by 93% in Ascent.

2) Sova

Sova, the Russian Initiator agent. (Image via RIot Games)

Intel is one of the key factors in a match. Thus, Sova remains a fine pick for the teams to gather information about the enemies' position. The Russian initiator was picked 80% of the time in VCC 2022, according to VLR.gg.

The agent was picked mostly on Ascent, followed by Icebox. However, Sova wasn't picked for once on Fracture in the entire tournament.

1) Jett

Jett, Korean duelist agent. (Image via Riot Games)

Jett has always had a high pick rate in the game and the tournaments. The Korean Duelist has been dominating Valorant since its beta. As per VLR.gg, she had the highest pick rate of 84% throughout the tournament.

Jett had a more than 50% pick rate on all the maps, with the highest being in Ascent and Haven. Her ability to take direct fights and take down enemies at speed makes her stronger than other agents.

