5 tips to rank up from Silver in Valorant (2024)

Valorant is a hero-based shooter with various Agents and maps. To rank up in its Competitive mode, you must get accustomed to most units' abilities and develop decent map knowledge. This title offers a captivating gameplay loop, as each round has a dynamic outcome depending on the involved teams. With nine rank divisions present in the game, a good chunk of players seem to be stuck in the Silver lobby for various reasons.

With a new Episode announced, you may want to get out of Silver and climb up the ranks. This article will list five tips you can master to rank up from Silver in Valorant.

Five tips to master Silver lobbies and rank up in Valorant

1) Communicate with your teammates

Communicating through in-game pings (Image via Riot Games)

Communication is crucial in Valorant. Without giving proper call-outs to your teammates, you will lose most games as your allies will lack information to act on. As such, it is always recommended to voice your plans through chatting and passing information along to your teammates whenever possible. One good way of communicating with your squad is to use the ping options in Valorant.

This feature will significantly improve your gameplay, as your teammates can rely on you better and will be available to trade with you in many situations. Communicating can also deliver better executions and strategies.

2) Avoid solo queuing

Competitive queue in Valorant is better with a team rather than solo (Image via Riot Games)

Going solo in a Competitive match can turn out to be a one-sided affair in Valorant. With no one to communicate your strategies with, you will have a hard time in your rank-up journey, as your opponents will most likely be playing in squads. It is recommended to enter Competitive games with two more individuals.

You can look for teammates in the official Valorant Discord server and use the Looking for Group (LFG) features on it. Aside from that, you can also add players in-game to get a decent stack.

3) Play impactful Agents

Picking impactful Agents in Competitive mode for ranking up (Image via Riot Games)

The best Agents in Valorant Ranked are the ones who have impactful Ultimate abilities and gadgets. Units like Omen, Sova, Fade, and Killjoy can offer a lot more utility to your team in terms of support rather than getting empty frags. It is recommended to pick an Agent that helps your team.

You can also try filling the missing role for your squad in Competitive games. Following this rule will increase your chance to rank up by a significant margin.

4) Aim practice and warm-up

Warming up in Valorant practice range (image via Riot Games)

Jumping in a Competitive queue in Valorant without warming up can be a huge mistake for beginners. You must warm up until you are comfortable with your aim. Valorant's combat is punishing for gamers, as some of the weapons can take you out with a single shot. However, you can play a few Deathmatches to get a hold of your aim.

You can also spend time in the Practice Range to try out different weapons and gadgets against the bots before using them in a PvP mode.

5) Avoid being toxic

Using mute option in-game to help rank up (Image via Riot Games)

Competitive matches in Valorant demand a lot of attention from gamers. In a best-to-13 match, you will likely give in to fatigue if you lack the focus. If you want to win more games, you must avoid raging, as this will offer you more chances to strategize. It is recommended to mute toxic players on your team to get the best competitive experience and rank up.

Valorant offers a vast option of reporting and avoiding players who behave inappropriately in a game. Alongside that, you can use the Mute option, which will help you focus on the game.

Aside from the tips mentioned above, you should also consistently grind the competitive game mode to rank up.