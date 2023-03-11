5 Valorant agents that can counter Gekko

The latest Agent to join Valorant as of Episode Six, Act Two is Gekko, an initiator with a powerful ability kit. Gekko equips creatures that take the form of his abilities, which include Dizzy, Wingman, Mosh Pit, and Thrash ultimate.

While his powers may seem overwhelming, they can be countered using the right agents and strategies.

In this article, we'll look closely at some of the best agents to use against Gekko. Whether you prefer playing as a Sentinel, Initiator, or Duelist, some agents are adept at taking down Gekko and suppressing him.

We'll explore each one's strengths and explain how they can counter Gekko's abilities.

Best agents to counter Gekko in Valorant

1) KAY/O

KAY/O is a mechanical initiator who can suppress enemy abilities with his ZERO/POINT knife or NULL/CMD ultimate. These capabilities can keep Gekko from using his powers at the start of the round or while defending or retaking a site.

KAY/O's knife can suppress Gekko's abilities at the beginning of the round, which takes away the latter's exceptional power to create or take space. Meanwhile, the NULL/CMD ultimate can be used toward the end of the round to keep Gekko's abilities at bay.

2) Killjoy or Cypher

Killjoy can set Alarmbots and Nanoswarms to deter an overaggressive Gekko from overwhelming a site with their abilities during an execute or a retake.

Similarly, Cypher's Trapwires can slow down Gekko, while the Spy Cam can relay information. This will allow Cypher's teammates to reach spots where they are less vulnerable to getting spammed with abilities.

3) Jett

Jett is an agile and aggressive agent who can create her own cover and quickly take up space using her enhanced movement mechanics. He can utilize her Updraft and Tailwind abilities to sneak in and out of positions quickly, which makes it hard for Gekko to target her with his abilities.

Jett's Blade Storm ultimate can also be used to take out Gekko's creatures, giving her team an advantage.

4) Neon

Neon is another agent who can counter Gekko's abilities with her enhanced movement mechanics. Her Fast Lane ability can be used to clear out tight spaces, and her Relay Bolt ability can stun enemies, making it harder for the latter to use his arsenal.

Neon's ultimate, Overdrive, can also take out Gekko's creatures, which can give her team an advantage in Valorant.

5) Raze

Raze is an explosive agent in Valorant who can use her abilities to take up crucial spaces. Her Blast Pack can be used to clear out tight spaces, while her Paint Shells ability can damage enemies. Raze's Showstopper ultimate can also take out Gekko's creatures, which can imbue her team with an advantage.

Gekko is a powerful character in Valorant, but he can be countered by certain agents. KAY/O, Killjoy, Cypher, Jett, Neon, and Raze are all viable options for dealing with this agent's abilities.

By using these selections in Valorant, players can effectively counter Gekko and boost their chances of winning.

