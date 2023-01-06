5 Valorant pros to look out for in 2023

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 was an exciting event to witness. It was also the year when the game indeed became a global esport. Teams from minor regions could take down the 'best' at the time, and certain pro players made quite a name for themselves.

As Valorant heads into 2023 with franchising, a lot of things have changed. Teams have completely revamped themselves, and in some cases, players have shifted to an entirely different region to compete. Keeping that in mind, a few players will have the viewer's attention in 2023.

TenZ, Patiphan, and other Valorant pros to look out for in 2023

1) TenZ

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo is a Canadian esports player for Sentinels. He has chiefly fulfilled the role of a Duelist but has also played the role of the Sentinel Chamber when needed.

In 2021, TenZ and Sentinels dominated the world. They became the Champions of the first-ever Valorant International LAN event, VCT Stage 2: Masters Reykjavik, without dropping a single map. TenZ was an unstoppable force during this. His aim was insane, and he would win every one of his duels. He quickly became renowned as the best Valorant pro in the world.

However, 2022 was drastically different. TenZ had a decent showing in all his matches, but unfortunately, Sentinels couldn't qualify for any international LAN events. Since the franchising announcement, Sentinels have made significant changes to their squad, and it will be fascinating to see how TenZ performs with his new team. The Sentinels could make a comeback in 2023.

2) ardiis

Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks is an esports player from Latvia who currently plays for NRG Esports. He has played multiple roles ranging from a Duelist to Sentinel to even Initiator, making him a very flexible player.

In 2022, ardiis and his former team, FPX (FunPlus Phoenix), became a force to be reckoned with. They dominated the EMEA region and won VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen with one of the most insane lower bracket runs. ardiis was the tip of the spear for his team.

Due to franchising, ardiis has now chosen to compete in VCT Americas and has teamed up with the former OpTic Gaming core with some NRG pro players. It will be interesting to see how ardiis stacks up in the American region and what he can bring to the table as a pro from EMEA.

3) Sacy

Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi is a Brazilian esports player who currently plays for Sentinels. Sacy has always fulfilled the role of an Initiator for his team.

2022 was a fantastic year for Sacy. He and his former team, LOUD, became the top team in their region and were considered a superteam from Brazil during international LAN events.

After a few highs and lows, LOUD finally defeated their arch-rivals OpTic Gaming to be crowned the world champions in Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul. LOUD was also the first team to win an international event

For 2023, Sacy has moved to compete through the NA Valorant team, Sentinels. He aims to bring a lot of experience to the squad, and it will be interesting to see how well he meshes with the new roster and if his addition can improve the state Sentinels were last year.

4) Patiphan

Patiphan "Patiphan" Chaiwong is an esports player from Thailand who currently plays for Talon Esports. He has fulfilled chiefly the role of a Duelist for the team.

Patiphan made strides with his former team X10 Esports in 2021. They beat some top teams like Envy (later known as OpTic Gaming) and even made it to the playoffs stage, which was something that APAC (Asia-Pacific) teams struggled with. However, at the end of 2021, Patiphan quit pro Valorant and switched to Overwatch.

Patiphan returned to Valorant in 2023 amidst franchising and will be reuniting with his X10 core to compete in the VCT APAC league. Patiphan proved himself in 2021 with his insane aim and flashy Jett plays, and it's only a matter of time until we see how well he stacks up against the recent talent in 2023.

5) Jinggg

Jing Jie "Jinggg" Wang is a Singaporean esports player who currently plays for Paper Rex. Jinggg fulfills the role of a Duelist for his team and has also played as the Sentinel Sage when needed.

Paper Rex was the breakout team in 2022. Their 'W-gaming' strategy was both efficient and entertaining to watch. Paper Rex showed that APAC was a region to be feared when they finished in 2nd place at VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen. Jinggg was an absolute beast in this tournament. He was able to make bold plays and win duels for his team.

For 2023, Paper Rex has only changed, adding a 6th player to the team. The only challenge for Jinggg and his teammates now is to build upon the amazing performances from last year and replicate them in 2023.

