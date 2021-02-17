Act II timing guide for Duelist agents in Valorant

Timing is everything in Valorant. In a split second, the trajectory of a round can flip against or for a player/team.

With a multitude of different agents and abilities, it’s essential to understand precisely how long it takes to cast a particular ability. When a team begins to execute its strategy on a bomb site, it may take a second or two for flashes or stuns to be put into effect.

Additionally, it’s essential to know how long an ultimate ability lasts so that it can be used or countered effectively. Although the timing may seem like an ordinary nuance in Valorant, it can make all the difference once mastered.

Timing guide for Duelists in Valorant Act II

In r/ Valorant on Reddit, user peakyboi7 posted a guide detailing the timings of agents’ abilities. The post has gained some traction after just one day, as even a Riot Games employee who works on Valorant has commented his thoughts.

The user says he plans on continuing to update the guide with more abilities.

Jett

Jett’s smokes, or Cloudbursts, give the ability to quickly cut off sightlines with smokes. She can curve them at will. In the 2.01 patch, they reduced the duration from 7 seconds to 4.5 seconds.

When executing the site quickly, her Cloudburst is still great for blocking off vision. However, her smokes last just a bit too long for a Duelist.

Jett’s other abilities don’t have “equip times,” like many other characters in Valorant. They are instantly cast once a player uses their keybind for that ability.

Phoenix

Phoenix’s signature ability, Hot Hands, allows him to essentially throw a Molotov. While it damages enemies and teammates, it heals Phoenix. It lasts 4 seconds, making it an excellent stalling tool against a potential bomb defuse.

Curveball, which gives Phoenix the ability to flash around corners, will blind enemies for 1.75 seconds if they are fully blinded.

Phoenix’s wall, Blaze, can be curved to cut off vision from enemies. Additionally, it will deal damage to enemies or teammates or heal Phoenix. Blaze lasts about 7 or 8 seconds.

Lastly, “Run it Back,” which is Phoenix’s ultimate ability, lasts 10 seconds total. The ultimate allows him an extra life to do with it what he wants. Phoenix can gain information or frags for his team until he runs out of time or gets killed.

Raze

Raze’s Boom Bot, which seeks out enemies nearby, lasts about 9 seconds. Enemies can choose to hide from it while letting it run out, or they can destroy it.

Paint Shells, Raze’s grenades, will begin exploding after 2 seconds.

Her Showstopper ultimate, which grants her the ability to shoot a large paint explosion, will last for 10 seconds before running out.

Although Raze is the only Valorant Duelist that can’t effectively block off sightlines, her explosive power more than makes up for it.

Reyna

Reyna’s flash ability, Leer, is a nearsight flash that will last around 2 seconds unless destroyed.

Her ultimate ability, Empress, will last for 30 seconds once used. With every kill she gets when her ultimate is active, it will recharge for another 30 seconds.

Yoru

Yoru is the latest Valorant character.

His signature ability, Gatecrash, allows him to create a rift through which he can teleport. The split will last 20 seconds before becoming unavailable.

Fakeout, which allows Yoru to send fake footsteps in any direction, lasts 10 seconds, making him one of the more stealthy Valorant agents.

Yoru’s flash, Blindside, lasts a shorter duration than any other in Valorant, at just 1 second.

Lastly, his ultimate, Dimensional Drift, will last about 9 or 10 seconds. He can roam around freely until time runs out.

Learning the ins-and-outs of each character is essential. As a Duelist entering a site, every second counts for the player. The amount of time it takes for abilities to be used is vital for utilizing and countering each ability.

A Valorant round lasts 100 seconds, so it’s not unlikely that 1 or 2 seconds will make the difference in any given match.