Can South Asia become an official region for Valorant Champions Tour 2022?

Valorant Conquerors Championship came to an end on Sunday, August 29, with Global Esports beign crowned champions and qualifying for Valorant Champions Tour Asia Pacific Last Chance Qualifier.

Riot Games have not only built an amazing competitive game but also one of the most popular tournament series, Valorant Champions Tour. Held across seven regions, the 2021 season enters its penultimate stages as the teams prepare for Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

In addition to the seven regions that qualified with their own Challengers series, the Riot Games have also opened up the opportunity for teams to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Last Chance qualifier through the regional tournament.

VCC and the future of Valorant Champions Tour in South Asia

Alongside Valorant Tour Oceania and Valorant Strike Arabia, which allowed teams to qualify for NA LCQ and EMEA LCQ, Valorant Conquerors Championship was an opportunity for South Asian teams to qualify for the Asia Pacific Last Chance Qualifier, and take a shot at Valorant Champions 2021.

After a trill ride involving the best teams in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bangladesh, Global Esports was crowned the champion. The team will face off against Valorant rosters from Japan, Korea, China and the South-East Asia region, in the APAC LCQ. They have a shot at qualifying for the Valorant Champions 2021, slated for this December.

Awesome moment from India



50k+ watched Global Esports become the VALORANT national champions



Here is the celebration from their star player Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar



Video from u/varundown on Reddit



What a goddamn moment. India esports is on the rise! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/B5OQgZK380 — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) August 29, 2021

The thrilling final match between the top two teams was watched by over 50,000 people. Furthermore, Global Esports will be the first Indian team to compete in the Valorant Champions Tour, and could potentially qualify for the main Valorant Champions 2021.

50000 viewers for the VCC grand finals between 2 Indian teams is a milestone for PC esports in India. While it still pales in comparison to mobile gaming numbers (close to million concurrent views), it still is a fantastic sign for the region. — Bleh (@OfficialBleh) August 30, 2021

Riot Games chose only a few select regions for the first Valorant Champions Tour. Considering the ever-growing popularity of Valorant, as well as Riot’s previous track record with League of Legends esports, it might not be premature to speculate that they’ll be adding more regions soon.

With the growth of Valorant esports communities in South Asia, especially in India, it makes sense to organize a full season with teams from Challengers qualifying for the Masters and Champions, through the Valorant Champions Tour 2022.

Valorant scene in India is redemption arc to what happened in csgo. Honestly I have high hopes for South Asian countries in Valorant. One day I really hope we see a top tier team from our region... — Hassan Abdullah (@NightWing94) August 30, 2021

It is insane to me that people aren't realizing that this region is essentially a gold mine. It's a harsh environment with not much happening atm, which in turn makes it a rough place for anyone to start, but there is so much potential for success in Esports in India. — Grusco (@HaidenGrusco) August 30, 2021

If GE make a dent in SEA LCQ it should grow even more. I can finally support Indian team in competitive FPS. — Rishabh Gupta (@zeerorg) August 30, 2021

Thank you for sharing my piece once again. This feeling is unreal. Couldn't be more about my region making international. APAQ LCQ here we come. — Varun Gavankar (@Varundown) August 30, 2021

Multiple reasons. In cricket we had success by winning the world cup in '83 and sparked massive interest. Also its much more easy to get into.



In gaming the sheer lack of any success stories as well as a higher barrier of entry due to the economic situation. — Bleh (@OfficialBleh) August 30, 2021

