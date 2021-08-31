Can South Asia become an official region for Valorant Champions Tour 2022?

Valorant Conquerors Championship came to an end on Sunday, August 29, with Global Esports beign crowned champions and qualifying for Valorant Champions Tour Asia Pacific Last Chance Qualifier.
Riot Games have not only built an amazing competitive game but also one of the most popular tournament series, Valorant Champions Tour. Held across seven regions, the 2021 season enters its penultimate stages as the teams prepare for Stage 3 Masters Berlin.
In addition to the seven regions that qualified with their own Challengers series, the Riot Games have also opened up the opportunity for teams to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Last Chance qualifier through the regional tournament.
VCC and the future of Valorant Champions Tour in South Asia
Alongside Valorant Tour Oceania and Valorant Strike Arabia, which allowed teams to qualify for NA LCQ and EMEA LCQ, Valorant Conquerors Championship was an opportunity for South Asian teams to qualify for the Asia Pacific Last Chance Qualifier, and take a shot at Valorant Champions 2021.
After a trill ride involving the best teams in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bangladesh, Global Esports was crowned the champion. The team will face off against Valorant rosters from Japan, Korea, China and the South-East Asia region, in the APAC LCQ. They have a shot at qualifying for the Valorant Champions 2021, slated for this December.
The thrilling final match between the top two teams was watched by over 50,000 people. Furthermore, Global Esports will be the first Indian team to compete in the Valorant Champions Tour, and could potentially qualify for the main Valorant Champions 2021.
Riot Games chose only a few select regions for the first Valorant Champions Tour. Considering the ever-growing popularity of Valorant, as well as Riot’s previous track record with League of Legends esports, it might not be premature to speculate that they’ll be adding more regions soon.
With the growth of Valorant esports communities in South Asia, especially in India, it makes sense to organize a full season with teams from Challengers qualifying for the Masters and Champions, through the Valorant Champions Tour 2022.
