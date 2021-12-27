Agent codenamed "Sprinter" in Valorant: Expected release date, abilities, and more

Valorant enthusiasts worldwide await the release of Agent 19 of the Valorant Protocol, as Riot Games gradually unveil the latest addition to their roster.

Valorant was introduced to the global FPS community in early 2020 through a closed beta release featuring an option of 10 different agents with 7 more added on in later stages of the game through patch updates. Riot Games is expected to release its latest agent in the coming weeks.

- Kicking off next year is an Agent who can outpace the rest of the roster, shocking the competition, and sliding straight into the fight.

While the upcoming agent is the 18th character to be released in Valorant, Sprinter is expected to be featured as Agent 19 of the Valorant Protocol, following Chamber's release as Agent 18. The 8th agent of the Protocol is yet to be announced by Riot Games, and awaits a future release.

Valorant Agent codename "Sprinter": Expected release, abilities, and more

Heading into 2022, Riot Games have managed to turn Valorant into an exemplary FPS title and one of the most actively played tactical shooters in the world. Riot provides players with a choice of multiple agents who are categorized according to their agent class, namely - Duelist, Initiator, Controller, and Sentinel.

Female from the Philippines. The image had the name "Bilis" which means speed in Tagalog. This is most likely the agent code-named "Sprinter".

An official image of the agent is yet to be released. Sprinter is an agent of an unknown class, emerging out of Manila, Philippines. Voice lines released so far have confirmed the upcoming agent is a woman. The Tagalog dialogues associated with the agent have confirmed her ethnicity as Filipino.

Sprinter in Valorant: Release date

The upcoming agent, codenamed "Sprinter" is expected to make her way into the game along with the next Act of Valorant. Episode 4 Act 1 of Valorant is scheduled to commence on January 12, 2022, a day after the current Act concludes.

While the exact release date for Sprinter has not been mentioned, Riot Games can be expected to follow previous trends and release the upcoming Act and Agent collectively on January 12, 2022.

Abilities

Specifications on Sprinter's ability toolkit, including her agent class, have not yet been provided by Riot Games. However, in December's edition of State of the Agents, Riot teased their newest member with an image of the agent's shoes.

In the recent State of Agents, Riot Games revealed:

"Kicking off next year is an Agent who can outpace the rest of the roster, shocking the competition, and sliding straight into the fight."

Although the individual abilities of the agent are unknown, Sprinter is believed to have a skillset that utilizes lightning and revolves around the agent's unreal pace. Additionally, the first teaser for the agent that was released during the Valorant Champions 2021 Grand Finals also gives an insight into the agent's abilities.

In a distorted voice, the agent can be heard saying, "I go fast" and "Get ready to get hit by lightning", possibly hinting at a signature or passive ability involving speed or an ultimate ability that uses lighting-induced pace.

"Sprinter" is the codename given to the agent in the game's files, similar to how Chamber was assigned the codename "Deadeye". The actual name of the agent is something the fans have to wait for.

Sprinter was initially spotted in Valorant's game files as early as July 2021, following Chamber's code.

