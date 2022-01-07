All abilities of Neon, Valorant’s new Filipino Duelist agent

Neon, the new Valorant Duelist agent, can take down enemies at faster-than-lightning speeds with her electric-based abilities.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 is set to bring the 19th agent live to the game from the Philippines, along with a new battlepass. Riot Games recently dropped the agent trailer on January 5, 2022, revealing the backstory and ability mechanics of Neon. However, Riot Games revealed no official names for her abilities.

The Filipino is the sixth agent joining the Valorant’s duelist roster, alongside Jett, Phoenix, Reyna, Raze and Yoru.

Neon, new Valorant Duelist’s abilities function on electric charges

Neon’s bioelectric radiance power speeds up her mobility, which might become difficult for enemies tracking her movements. Moreover, Neon is reportedly faster than Jett.

Abilities:

Here’s the set of Neon’s abilities in Valorant:

(E) High Gear

Instantly channel Neon’s power for increased speed. When charged, an alt-fire to trigger an electric slide. Slide charge resets every two kills.

(Q) Relay Bolt

Instantly throw an energy bolt that bounces once. Upon hitting each surface, the bolt electrifies the ground below with a concussive blast.

(C) Fast Lane

Fire two energy lines forward on the ground that extend a short distance or until they hit a surface. The lines rise into walls of static electricity that block vision and damage enemies passing through them.

(X) Overdrive

Neon charges its full power and speed for a short duration. Fire to channel the power into a deadly lightning beam with high movement accuracy. The duration resets on each kill.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT We’re kicking off a globetrot to take a peek at what gives our Agents their spark, starting with Neon in the Philippines. Wanna take a trip? We’re kicking off a globetrot to take a peek at what gives our Agents their spark, starting with Neon in the Philippines. Wanna take a trip? https://t.co/Dkamh2TXnL

These abilities will make Neon an aggressive player. Her speedy mobility and abilities, like High Gear and Fast Lane, will allow her to entry-frag and take down the defending enemies present at the site within a moment.

The Relay Bolt ability allows Neon to concuss enemies hiding in a corner. The Duelist can also make eco-rounds easier with her ultimate, Overdrive, like Jett and Chamber, as it can kill the enemies with a powerful and deadly beam coming out of her fingertips.

It will be interesting to see how the new Filipino Valorant Duelist Agent brings a change to the meta soon after its release on January 11, 2022, with Episode 4 Act 1.

