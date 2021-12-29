All the four Valorant Sentinels ranked in 2021

Sentinels in Valorant are known for being the support system for any team composition and are highly valued due to their helpful abilities.

There are four prominent roles that any Valorant player can take up to help their teams and lead them to victory. While many lean towards picking Duelists, Sentinels probably play the most notable role in attaining wins.

The current lineup for the Sentinel class has four agents, and all of them have abilities to back up the team. However, not all these agents are equal when it comes to performance, and this article will rate them from least effective to most.

Every Sentinel in Valorant ranked (2021)

4) Cypher

Cypher plays an influential part in Valorant matches (Image via WallpaperAccess)

The agent full of spy gadgets can be considered the weakest among all the Sentinels in Valorant. However, it is wrong to say that he is not of much use to the team.

Cypher's abilities focus more on slowing the enemies down and giving intel to friendlies to help take action against them. Hence, he can be seen in various team compositions and plays an influential part in matches.

3) Killjoy

Killjoy's Lockdown is enough to make opponents turn away in fear (Image via WallpaperAccess)

Killjoy is ever-ready to help her team with her efficient machinery. Just like Cypher, she is capable of slowing down enemies with her Nanoswarm and Turret.

If things get more complicated, her Lockdown ability is enough to make opponents turn away in fear.

2) Chamber

Chamber's abilities make him self-sufficient in hurting the enemies (Image via WallpaperAccess)

The latest addition to the Valorant roster is currently known to be the most aggressive Sentinel.

Equipped with various weapons, Chamber's abilities make him self-sufficient in hurting enemies. His Trademark ability can also slow opponents down, which is excellent for giving the team an advantage.

Not only that, but Chamber can also teleport from one place to another in a snap, which makes him a hard target.

1) Sage

Sage can bring teammates back to life (Image via WallpaperAccess)

Sage manages to be the best Sentinel in almost every rank level in Valorant. Her healing is something that is very important as gamers always tend to exchange bullets. Furthermore, her ability to slow down her enemies with Slow and Barrier orbs is also cherished.

The ability that genuinely characterizes her as the best Sentinel in Valorant is Resurrection. It is capable enough to turn any event around, which makes Sage the most powerful Sentinel.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

