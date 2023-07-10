All teams that qualified for Valorant Champions 2023

The highly anticipated Valorant Champions 2023 tournament is just around the corner, set to captivate fans with intense competition and showcase the best teams worldwide. With sixteen elite squads vying for glory, the stage is set for a spectacle. This article will provide an overview of the teams that have secured their spots in this prestigious event.

Valorant Champions 2023 is scheduled to take place from August 6-26. The tournament will be held at two prestigious venues, the Shrine Expo Hall and KIA Forum. As a testament to its significance, the event will be played in front of a live audience on LAN, adding another layer of excitement and intensity.

Teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2023

Americas League Representatives

Evil Geniuses

NRG

LOUD

TBD (Americas LCQ)

The Americas League will be represented by these formidable teams, each bringing their unique playstyles to the tournament. These squads have proven themselves in the region and are ready to compete internationally.

EMEA League Representatives

Fnatic

Team Liquid

FUT esports

TBD (EMEA LCQ Winner)

TBD (EMEA LCQ Runner-up)

These three teams demonstrated exceptional skills and emerged victorious in the EMEA Tokyo Masters. Fnatic, Team Liquid, and FUT esports are determined to showcase their talents and contend for the Valorant Champions 2023 title.

The EMEA Last Chance Qualifier will determine the final two representatives from this highly competitive region. The winners of this intense showdown will join the other EMEA teams in their pursuit of glory.

Pacific League Representatives

Paper Rex

T1

DRX

TBD (Pacific LCQ)

The Pacific League will showcase these exceptional teams. Paper Rex, T1 esports, DRX, and the winner of the Pacific LCQ will battle fiercely to establish their dominance and secure victory in the tournament.

Chinese Qualifier Representatives

Bilibili Gaming

EDward Gaming

TBD (China Qualifier)

China, known for its passionate esports scene, will be represented by these formidable sides. Bilibili Gaming, EDward Gaming, and the winner of the China LCQ will seek to cement China's reputation as a powerhouse in Valorant.

LOUD, the reigning champions, will return to defend their title against the world's best teams. With their previous success and experience, they are poised to make another phenomenal run and retain their crown.

Valorant Champions 2023 promises to be an enthralling tournament, bringing together the finest sides from EMEA, Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and China. Each region will be represented by its respective teams, showcasing exceptional skills and tactics in a bid for glory.

As fans eagerly await the start of the tournament, all eyes will be on these sixteen elite sides as they battle it out to be crowned the Champions.

