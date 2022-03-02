All Weekly Challenges for Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 

Valorant Episode 4 Act II is set to commence in the next few hours with the arrival of patch 4.04. The developers have already revealed the details of the upcoming update by releasing the patch notes.

However, with every new update of the game, developers bring in several changes to the game and some new features to keep the game fresh and entertaining for players.

At the start of every new Act, developers develop a new battlepass full of player cards, gund buddies, skins, cosmetics, and other rewards. Players need to play the game more and earn XP by completing certain missions to unlock battlepass tiers to collect these items.

There are two types of missions in the game that players can complete to earn XP: Daily Missions and Weekly Missions. Weekly Missions come with a time limit of seven days, and players need to complete the task before that cooldown time.

After completing those missions, players can collect XP to unlock different items in the game, including battlepass. However, Weekly Missions offer a massive amount of XP upon their completion.

Total of eight sets of Weekly challenges await for players in the Valorant Episode 4 Act II

Each Valorant Episode lasts for six months and is divided into three Acts of two months each. The upcoming Valorant Episode 4 Act II will also last for two months or eight weeks.

Each week, there will be a new set of Weekly Challenges that players can complete to earn XP. Here are all the Weekly Challenges that will be coming in Act II:

Week 1:

Get 50 headshots (15840 XP)

Use 200 abilities (15840 XP)

Use 25 ultimates (15840 XP)

Week 2:

Play 150 rounds (17600 XP)

Purchase 100 items (17600 XP)

Use 25 ultimates (17600 XP)

Week 3:

Team Defuse/Plant 20 spikes (19360 XP)

Get 50 headshots (19360 XP)

Kill 100 enemies (19360 XP)

Week 4:

Deal 18000 damages (21120 XP)

Play 10 games (21120 XP)

Use 200 abilities (21120 XP)

Week 5:

Team Defuse/Plant 20 spikes (22880 XP)

Kill 100 enemies (22880 XP)

Play 10 games (22880 XP)

Week 6:

Team Defuse/Plant 20 spikes (24640 XP)

Play 10 games (24640 XP)

Use 25 ultimates (24640 XP)

Week 7:

Deal 18000 damages (26400 XP)

Play 150 rounds (26400 XP)

Use 200 abilities (26400 XP)

Week 8:

Deal 18000 damages (28160 XP)

Get 50 headshots (28160 XP)

Purchase 100 items (28160 XP)

Finishing all these challenges will faster the chances of collecting battlepass rewards and other in-game rewards for Valorant players.

