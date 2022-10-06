All Yoru changes in Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 and how it will impact his place in the meta

Yoru, a Japanese native in Valorant, rips holes through reality to penetrate enemy lines unobserved. He gets the drop on each target before they know where to look, using deceit and ferocity in equal measure. His look is greatly influenced by contemporary Japanese street punk.

The 5.07 Patch in Valorant is bringing new changes to the game. Riot Games has always attempted to create the most balanced gaming experience possible in Valorant. Developers spent countless hours creating the ideal experience. The new patch has substantially modified Reyna, Skye, Yoru, and KAY/O's abilities.

This new Valorant update focuses mainly on the Agents' flashing abilities. To improve team balance, the Valorant developers have given the aforementioned Agents' abilities some boosts and nerfs.

About Yoru and the new meta in Valorant

Yoru generally works as a lone wolf, preferring to take out whole opposing teams on his own, and has previously shown reluctance to collaborate with his squad, but with time he would grow to be a team player.

Being a formidable rift walker, Yoru has a high opinion of himself and his powers, often looking down on his opponents and referring to them as "minnows" - little more than minuscule fish.

There are some noteworthy parallels between Japanese street punks and Yoru's appearance, including vivid colors, hair coloring, eye makeup, and studs. Yoru's primary color is blue, which corresponds to his powers. His jacket is distinguished by studs, an Oni Motif linked to him, Skull patterns on each shoulder, and multiple bright orange straps and buckles.

Despite the fact that some of Yoru's activities are seen as heroic, he dislikes being regarded as a rescuer or a hero by bystanders when he is utilized to restore order to the streets.

The developers at Riot Games had the following comments about Yoru's new changes:

"Yoru is a tricky agent, as we need to balance him around his capability to throw flashes during his ultimate. We opted to go with a simple duration increase for Blindside as we feel maintaining the turning counterplay around his flash and clone is important to avoid excessively frustrating situations."

The following are the changes that have been brought to Yoru's abilities in the new 5.07 patch:

BLINDSIDE (Q) duration increased 1.5s >>> 1.75s.

Reduced the size of the hologram on the body marker that shows up when dead bodies are turned off.

Flash Visual Updates.

3P visuals for flashed enemies and allies now render behind the player’s head when the flash starts to fade. This should indicate if players are fully flashed or if the flash has started to fade.

1P visuals, when fully flashed, now shrink over time to better indicate when the full flash will end and the flash fading out will begin.

Increased the window for awarding assists on flashes, nearsights, and concusses from 1 >>> 3 seconds after the debuff starts to fade.

We felt the assist window on these debuffs didn’t reflect their actual duration of impact. We want to ensure supportive players are more often recognized and rewarded for setting up situations their teammates capitalize on.

As is evident by the above changes, the new Valorant meta has made the Duelist class more powerful in 1v1 situations. Yoru mains will take down opponents more easily and can even assist teammates with their flashes. The new meta will surely bring the Duelist class to the forefront, and players can expect Yoru to get a higher pick rate in competitive lobbies and pro matches.

