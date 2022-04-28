AMD Skyesports Souvenir Valorant LAN Championship: Start date, participating teams, where to watch, and more

Skyesports, in association with AMD, is ready to host the first Valorant LAN event in the South Asian region of Mumbai.

The AMD Skyesports Souvenir Championship will be the first LAN event for Riot's shooter in the region.

The tournament will see the top four teams in the region compete for the title. Fans are already excited about the event to start watching their favorite teams competing under the same roof.

Everything to know about the upcoming AMD Skyesports Souvenir Valorant LAN Championship

LAN events are always exciting due to the atmosphere it produces. Players' emotions, teams' rivalries, and other things add more spice. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tournament organizers have been unable to host LAN events over the last two years.

Fans and players missed the excitement for quite some time. Finally, Skyesports, one of the renowned esports organizations in the region, is ready to bring back the enthusiasm after almost two-and-a-half years and for the first time in Valorant.

Here are some of the details of the upcoming event:

Schedule

The most-awaited LAN event will start on April 30, 2022, and continue until May 3, 2022. Fans can expect some to-notch Valorant action over this 4-day extravaganza. Organizers are yet to announce the complete schedule and format of the event. The details are expected to be revealed by the end of the day.

Participating teams

A total of four teams will be participating in the event. Here are all the teams that will be competing for the title

Velocity Gaming (IND)

Global Esports (IND)

Enigma Gaming (IND)

Team Snakes (PAK)

Note: Team Snakes will be playing from home as the team cannot fly to Mumbai due to visa issues.

All the teams and players are already excited for the event to start. They are keen to give their best on the field to take home the trophy, making history by becoming the champions of the first LAN event.

Where to watch

Fans are eagerly waiting to experience the LAN excitement and watch their favorite team in action once again.

Though fans are not allowed in the event due to COVID restrictions, they can enjoy the action live on Skyesports' Rooter Channel on the dates mentioned above.

This will surely be a historic moment for South Asian Valorant esports. It will be interesting to see how the teams perform in the event and how the organizer makes this event successful.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar