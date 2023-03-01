ANGE1 Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter that came out in 2020. The game follows a 5v5 format and has abilities specific to each Agent that adds complexity to it; however, the main focus is still on shooting and out-aiming your opponents.

This means that having settings that suit your playstyle is of utmost importance. The Settings menu offers many options to tweak and fine-tune different elements, which might confuse beginners or even those seasoned in the game.

Kirill “ANGE1” Karasiow is a professional Valorant player from Ukraine. He is currently the in-game leader (IGL) for Natus Vincere. He is known for his big-brain plays and fantastic calling. He migrated to NAVI with his format teammates after FunPlus Phoenix failed to make it into the partnership model with Riot Games. FPX had achieved tremendous success under his leadership, and NAVI continues to assert dominance.

This article will detail his in-game settings, including his mouse sensitivity, crosshair, video settings, etc.

Valorant settings and peripherals used by NAVI's ANGE1 in 2023

Listed below are all the settings ANGE1 uses in Valorant:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.5

eDPI: 400

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: X

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: Q

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 0.9

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Headset: HyperX Cloud Revolver

Mousepad: Razer Goliathus Speed Cosmic

ANGE1 can be seen playing the Controller role in Valorant. Omen is his most-played Agent in the game. He can create a lot of space for himself and effectively exploit the smallest holes in the opponent's defenses to help his teammates. A lot of FPX's and NAVI's success in top-tier Valorant esports is owed to his ability to read the game and give callouts.

Amateur players looking to develop their understanding of the game should follow the Ukranian player's gameplay closely, as they will learn a lot. If you want to implement some of his playstyle into your Valorant gameplay, emulating his settings can be helpful.

