ANGE1 Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter that came out in 2020. The game follows a 5v5 format and has abilities specific to each Agent that adds complexity to it; however, the main focus is still on shooting and out-aiming your opponents.
This means that having settings that suit your playstyle is of utmost importance. The Settings menu offers many options to tweak and fine-tune different elements, which might confuse beginners or even those seasoned in the game.
Kirill “ANGE1” Karasiow is a professional Valorant player from Ukraine. He is currently the in-game leader (IGL) for Natus Vincere. He is known for his big-brain plays and fantastic calling. He migrated to NAVI with his format teammates after FunPlus Phoenix failed to make it into the partnership model with Riot Games. FPX had achieved tremendous success under his leadership, and NAVI continues to assert dominance.
This article will detail his in-game settings, including his mouse sensitivity, crosshair, video settings, etc.
Valorant settings and peripherals used by NAVI's ANGE1 in 2023
Listed below are all the settings ANGE1 uses in Valorant:
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.5
- eDPI: 400
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: X
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: Q
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.9
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: HyperX Cloud Revolver
- Mousepad: Razer Goliathus Speed Cosmic
ANGE1 can be seen playing the Controller role in Valorant. Omen is his most-played Agent in the game. He can create a lot of space for himself and effectively exploit the smallest holes in the opponent's defenses to help his teammates. A lot of FPX's and NAVI's success in top-tier Valorant esports is owed to his ability to read the game and give callouts.
Amateur players looking to develop their understanding of the game should follow the Ukranian player's gameplay closely, as they will learn a lot. If you want to implement some of his playstyle into your Valorant gameplay, emulating his settings can be helpful.