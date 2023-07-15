Apeks vs Gentle Mates - VCT Ascension EMEA 2023 Grand finals: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT Ascension for the EMEA region is about to conclude with the Grand Finals. A total of 10 teams kicked off the event with the Group Stage, out of which only four made it to the Playoffs. Unlike the round-robin format of that juncture, the Playoffs will follow a double-elimination bracket. After a long and arduous event, only two teams, Apeks and Gentle Mates, remain to fight for the spot in VCT EMEA League.

The Lower Finals was a Bo5 (best-of-five) series between Gentle Mates and Acend. The former cruised past the first map, Fracture, with a 13-4 win. The second map, Split, went into overtime, where Gentle Mates won yet again 19-17. The third map, Lotus, was also clinched by Gentle Mates, concluding the series with a 3-0 scoreline.

Apeks vs. Gentle Mates - Which team will win Ascension and make it to the VCT EMEA League?

Apeks were the favorites coming into the Ascension event. The team finished first in both Split 1 and Split 2 in their Challengers League. Apeks also had a dominant showing in this Ascension event, losing only two maps in six matches.

Gentle Mates entered the event, winning both Split 1 and Split 2 in their Challengers League. They also finished second in their Group, right behind Apeks, and have only lost two matches in the event.

This Ascension matchup favors Apeks as they have looked significantly stronger. However, Gentle Mates gradually came to the fore and finally exacted revenge against Acend in the Lower Finals.

Head-to-head

These teams faced each other before in the Group Stage of the EMEA Ascension, where Apeks won the Bo3 (best-of-three) series 2-0.

Recent results

Apeks' most recent match was against Acend in VCT Ascension, where they won the Bo3 series 2-1.

On the other hand, Gentle Mates' recent clash was also against Acend, where they clinched the Bo5 series 3-0.

Potential lineups

Apeks

Enzo " Enzo " Mestari (IGL)

" Mestari (IGL) Georgio " Keiko " Sanassy

" Sanassy Martin " Magnum " Peňkov

" Peňkov James " Mistic " Orfila

" Orfila Tobias " ShadoW " Flodström

" Flodström Dimitar "Itopia" Staev (Head Coach)

Gentle Mates

Beyazıt " beyAz " Körpe

" Körpe Logan " logaN " Corti

" Corti Nathan " nataNk " Bocqueho

" Bocqueho Jonathan " TakaS " Paupard

" Paupard Wailers " Wailers " Locart

" Locart Kévin "Ex6TenZ" Droolans (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can support their favorite teams by watching the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA. They can also tune into the watch parties hosted by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on July 16 at 8 am PT/ 11 am ET/ 8:30 pm IST.

