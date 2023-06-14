5 player duels fans would love to see in VCT Masters Tokyo

VCT Masters Tokyo has been one of the most exciting Valorant events in 2023. The tournament started off with a total of 12 teams who are competing against each other to win the only Masters event of 2023. The Group Stage saw eight teams try and make it to the Playoffs. The four teams that have been successful in this are DRX, Evil Geniuses, NRG Esports, and EDward Gaming. They will join Paper Rex, Fnatic, Team Liquid, and LOUD in the double-elimination playoff stage.

With every international event, viewers and the community will always discuss certain top players. Seeing these top talents go against each other on the international stage is what makes esports so exciting. VCT Masters Tokyo is filled with many players who fall into this category. Below is a list of the top five pro player duels that fans would love to see in VCT Masters Tokyo.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Demon1 vs Derke and four more pro player duels that will make the crowd go wild at VCT Masters Tokyo 2023

1) Demon1 vs Derke

Demon1 and Derke (Images via Riot Games)

Max "Demon1" Mazanov is an American Valorant pro who plays for Evil Geniuses, whereas Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev is a Finnish-Russian player who competes under Fnatic. Both players fulfill the role of their team's primary Duelists. Demon1, however, occasionally fills in as Brimstone as well.

Both Demon1 and Derke are notable for the value they bring to the team on Duelist Agents, primarily on Jett. Demon1 was a late addition to Evil Geniuses but pushed them toward great success. Derke, on the other hand, has been a pillar in the Fnatic squad ever since the 2021 season. Both players are super confident and do not shy away from making flashy Jett plays.

Demon1 ended the VCT Americas League with a total ACS (Average Combat Score) of 221.6, whereas Derke had a total ACS of 268.6 in the VCT EMEA League. The only thing that separates these two is the amount of experience they have on stage, where Derke is quite ahead. Nevertheless, this Jett duel will be amazing to witness as it will determine which bald buff reigns supreme on stage.

2) s0m vs MaKo

s0m and MaKo (Images via Riot Games)

Sam "s0m" Oh is an American esports player who plays for NRG Esports, whereas Myeongkwan "MaKo" Kim is a South Korean Esports who plays for DRX. Both players mostly fulfill the role of the Controller for their team.

s0m and MaKo are known to be their squads' X factor. Despite their supportive role, these players have always been consistent and changed the course of matches with their clutches. s0m's Valorant journey took off in a big way ever since his international debut at VCT LOCK//IN. Since then, he has been one of the best Controller players from NA. MaKo, on the other hand, has been alongside DRX since the start and has been the iron wall that saves them in multiple matches.

s0m ended the Americas League with a total ACS of 204.7, whereas MaKo ended his Pacific League run with 212.2 ACS. Both players are extremely smart in using their smokes to their advantage and have almost perfect utility usage. When it comes to experience, MaKo is certainly ahead of s0m. Regardless, it will be a duel with both brains and brawn for these players.

3) nAts vs Less

nAts and Less (Images via Riot Games)

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin is a Russian esports player who represents Team Liquid, whereas Felipe "Less" de Loyola Basso is a Brazilian esports player who plays for LOUD. Both players mostly carry out the role of a Sentinel but also play as the Controller Viper when required.

nAts and Less are most known for their impact in a match whilst playing in the Sentinel role. nAts was the one that revolutionalized playing Cypher effectively on various maps, especially Split. Similarly, for teams that go up against LOUD, Less has been a pain to deal with due to his lurks and insane raw aim.

nAts concluded his VCT EMEA League campaign with a total ACS of 222.4, whereas Less ended his VCT Americas League season with 234.2 ACS. Both players are extremely intelligent, and their individual talent has allowed them to gift round to their respective teams. This will be an interesting duel for fans to watch on the big stage.

4) Chronicle vs crashies

Chronicle and crashies (Images via Riot Games)

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov is a Russian esports pro currently signed to Fnatic, whereas crashies is an American esports pro who plays for NRG Esports. Both players mainly play the role of Initiator. However, Chronicle occasionally plays as the Controller Viper as well.

Chronicle and crashies are most known for the amount of value they find with their utility. Apart from that, these players have also dug their team out of dangerous holes during difficult rounds.

Chronicle ended VCT EMEA League with a total ACS of 224.4, whereas crashies finished the Americas League split with 202.1 ACS. This will be an incredible matchup as both players have near-perfect utility usage and raw aim that is off the charts.

5) something vs aspas

something and aspas (Images via Riot Games)

Ilya "something" Petrov is a Russian esports player who plays for Paper Rex, whereas Erick "aspas" Santos is a Brazilian player representing LOUD. Both players are valued as their team's primary Duelist.

something and aspas are known for their explosive and chaotic plays, especially with Jett. Both these players are very much capable of turning the tide of a round through the firepower they bring to the table. something very recently had found a lot of success with the Paper Rex, whereas aspas has been a thorn for every team that goes against LOUD. These players can never be counted out, no matter how dire the situation may be for their team.

something had a total ACS of 230.6 in the VCT Pacific League, whereas aspas had a total ACS of 246.7 in the VCT Americas League. A battle between these two Jett players would be incredible to watch on stage.

