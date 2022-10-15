"Arrey yaar Phoenix!": Valorant's upcoming Agent Harbor's voice lines suggest camaraderie with Phoenix and other Agents

Harbor, Valorant's newest Controller, will be hitting the servers on October 18, along with the new season. This is the first time an Indian Agent will be seen in Riot Games' flagship tactical-shooter title.

While the global community is excited about Harbor, Indian Valorant fans are even more elated, so to speak.

Given that he has finally made it to the PBE server, some of his voice lines have been added to the game; interestingly enough, some of these are in Hindi, one of the many languages spoken in India. For example, the quote right below shows the cordial equation he shares with the fiery Duelist, Phoenix.

"Arey yaar Phoenix! Let's team up and boil these clowns!"

That said, here are some snippets of his voice lines, as noticed on the Valorant PBE server.

Valorant's Harbor has quirky voice lines with Yoru, Phoenix, and others

Riot Games has already given the entire Valorant community a glimpse into Varun Batra's gameplay and abilities.

From what was seen during the reveal, it's not unreasonable to assume that despite having a flamboyant personality, Harbor does not really talk that much when compared to some of the other Agents in the game. He has his own aura of mystery, something which is evident from his voice lines in the game.

First of all, it's already common knowledge that Harbor is a relic hunter. It's also assumed that Yoru's mask is more of a Radianite powered relic. Varun Batra acknowledges this in one of his voice lines in Valorant when there is Yoru on his team.

"So Yoru, you painted over that priceless samurai mask? Mm..interesting choice.

There is also a hint of sarcasm in his voice while he's commending an ally Astra. Here's what he has to say:

"Astra, thanks for fighting alongside us..mere mortals!"

He further tries to be a little funny when it comes to KAY/O. Since he's the only robot on the team, Harbor is rather intrigued by his heart.

"KAY/O you've got a lot of heart, a metaphorical heart. Unless..do you have a real heart?

The developers designed Harbor as an alternative to Viper, who is a very powerful Controller. Here's what Varun Batra says when this American Biochemist is on the enemy team:

"Sure, their Viper can put up a big green wall, but you know mine's prettier!"

However, his show of camaraderie with Phoenix is evident throughout the multiple voice lines.

The phrase "yaar" is a common Hindi phrase that is used for friends in India, mostly as an exclamation. Harbor and Phoenix are friends, and while he holds a similar feeling for the Agent when he's on the enemy team as well, there's a competitiveness that seeps in his voice in such cases. After eliminating an enemy Phoenix, here's what he says:

"You still have a long way to go, yaar!"

If the British Duelist performs well in a match, Harbor commends him by saying:

"Phoenix, you're supposed to be all talk! What the hell happened?"

This is a nice throwback to his flamboyant and arrogant nature. Overall, these are some of the voice lines that players will come across while playing as Harbor in Valorant.

Unfortunately, there's not much to go on here with respect to his personal lore or overall association with the Valorant Protocol. Harbor is set to go live in the game on October 18 with the brand new season.

