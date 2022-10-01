"That's not happening": Asuna on Marved potentially replacing Bang in 100 Thieves' Valorant roster

Valorant has recently entered its franchising era. Riot Games officially announced the names of the first 30 teams and organizations that were selected for the Valorant Partnership Program. 10 names were selected from each region - Americas, Pacific, and EMEA.

100 Thieves is one team that was selected in the Americas region representing the North American (NA) region. The team had a few unfortunate outcomes in previous VCT events but performed comparatively better in the VCT 2022 event.

100 Thieves are also one of the earliest teams to dip their toes in the Esports scene since the game officially came out.

Let us look at what Asuna had to say about Marved replacing Bang in the 100 Thieves Valorant roster.

Asuna talks briefly about the rumor of Marved replacing Bang in the Valorant roster

100 Thieves had a rocky patch in previous years but were able to regain a portion of their potential in VCT 2022. The team has a solid roster of highly capable players who understand their role and the impact they can create in-game. All the players are highly talented and show a promising future.

The star player and center point of the team, Asuna, recently spoke about how viewers were questioning the future of Bang in 100 Thieves. The apparent rumor that is circling the community and supporters of 100 Thieves is that Marved will be replacing Bang.

Marved is easily one of the best Controller role players in the Valorant esports scene. OpTic Gaming were unfortunately not selected by Riot Games to partner up despite their spectacular performance in the VCT Champions 2022 and throughout the entire VCT 2022 event.

ematam @eememat @jdnN2L @Kav2119 @jdang003 @Marved6 People really downplaying Bang..., insane player, one of the best controller players in the world, would make absolutely zero sense to replace Bang. And yes, ik Marved probably best controller in the world . Its just that if 100T wanted replacements they would start elsewhere. @jdnN2L @Kav2119 @jdang003 @Marved6 People really downplaying Bang..., insane player, one of the best controller players in the world, would make absolutely zero sense to replace Bang. And yes, ik Marved probably best controller in the world . Its just that if 100T wanted replacements they would start elsewhere.

Asuna went as far as stating in a recent stream that he and Bang are a package deal. Should Bang leave 100 Thieves’ roster, Asuna will consider leaving the team as well. Asuna is a top-tier professional player and losing such an asset would damage the entire line-up drastically.

All the selected teams that managed to secure their slots in the first franchising list currently plan on building a stronger and better roster. This is all in preparation for VCT Champions 2023. The selected teams have started tapping on players who have great potential but were unfortunately on a team that did not make it through Riot’s selection process.

Riot Games followed a strict selection and filtering system to single-handedly choose the names of the partners. Many fan-favorite teams did not make it to the list. OpTic Gaming is one of many names. It will not be a surprise to see a great number of changes coming to most of the Valorant rosters of all the selected teams.

None of the names mentioned above have been addressed officially by 100 Thieves. The final decision will rest in the hands of the players and the team should a deal go through for such an exchange. This remains pure speculation and will be finalized when 100 Thieves announce their final Valorant roster.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far