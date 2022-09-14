Ayrin Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Jordan "Ayrin" He is a notable support player for his high-achieving Valorant team, XSET. Hailing from Canada, Ayrin joined XSET during its formation in 2022 and has remained a vital part of the team ever since. He was formerly a professional athlete playing Crossfire, a lesser-known tactical shooter in the esports spectrum.
The North American roster, XSET, features five top-performing pro-athletes in Valorant esports and has showcased tremendous form in the ongoing Valorant Champions. Even though their journey in VCT 2022 ended yesterday, XSET silenced many doubters with their performances in Champions Istanbul.
Ayrin surprised many watchers with his utility usage this VCT season. He provided incredible support to his team with on-point smokes and even picked flawless clutches at times. His ability to remain calm during the toughest of situations is admirable.
Every athlete of Ayrin's stature needs to master their in-game settings. Looking at Ayrin's in-game preferences can help fans garner insights about the athlete. It can also help players curate suitable in-game settings for themselves. This article will reveal all of Ayrin's settings in Valorant.
Everything you need to know about XSET Ayrin's settings and other preferences in Valorant
Playing a support role requires players to remain composed and be able to think clearly, even during an aggressive opponent push. Most competitive players don't prefer high sensitivity or eDPI in Valorant because such is difficult to master. High settings values can throw players off their aim in unexpected situations.
Ayrin is a Controller main for XSET. He mostly chooses to play Agents like Astra, Viper, and Omen but is also seen playing Sentinel Agents like Sage and Killjoy at times.
Here are all the settings, including crosshair, mouse, video, and keybinds, which one needs for reference in Valorant.
Note: The settings mentioned below are sourced from prosettings.net.
Peripherals and Equipment
Ayrin's preferences for peripherals and gaming equipment are currently unknown.
Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI: 800
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.3
- eDPI: 240
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Red
- Color Code: #FF0000
- Center Dot: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outlines: Off
Inner Lines
- Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space bar
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use Ability 1: E
- Use Ability 2: Q
- Use Ability 3: C
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General Settings
- Display: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
Graphics Settings
Ayrin's preference for graphics settings in Valorant is currently unknown.
Ayrin doesn't stream regularly; hence, getting hold of his current settings and preferences isn't one's cup of tea. Moreover, pro-athletes continuously change their likes for equipment. That said, the values for Ayrin's crosshair and mouse settings will help many of his fans.