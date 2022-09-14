Ayrin Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Jordan "Ayrin" He is a notable support player for his high-achieving Valorant team, XSET. Hailing from Canada, Ayrin joined XSET during its formation in 2022 and has remained a vital part of the team ever since. He was formerly a professional athlete playing Crossfire, a lesser-known tactical shooter in the esports spectrum.

The North American roster, XSET, features five top-performing pro-athletes in Valorant esports and has showcased tremendous form in the ongoing Valorant Champions. Even though their journey in VCT 2022 ended yesterday, XSET silenced many doubters with their performances in Champions Istanbul.

Ayrin surprised many watchers with his utility usage this VCT season. He provided incredible support to his team with on-point smokes and even picked flawless clutches at times. His ability to remain calm during the toughest of situations is admirable.

Every athlete of Ayrin's stature needs to master their in-game settings. Looking at Ayrin's in-game preferences can help fans garner insights about the athlete. It can also help players curate suitable in-game settings for themselves. This article will reveal all of Ayrin's settings in Valorant.

Everything you need to know about XSET Ayrin's settings and other preferences in Valorant

Playing a support role requires players to remain composed and be able to think clearly, even during an aggressive opponent push. Most competitive players don't prefer high sensitivity or eDPI in Valorant because such is difficult to master. High settings values can throw players off their aim in unexpected situations.

Ayrin is a Controller main for XSET. He mostly chooses to play Agents like Astra, Viper, and Omen but is also seen playing Sentinel Agents like Sage and Killjoy at times.

Here are all the settings, including crosshair, mouse, video, and keybinds, which one needs for reference in Valorant.

Note: The settings mentioned below are sourced from prosettings.net.

Peripherals and Equipment

Ayrin's preferences for peripherals and gaming equipment are currently unknown.

Mouse settings

Mouse DPI: 800

800 In-game Sensitivity: 0.3

0.3 eDPI: 240

240 Zoom Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Red

Red Color Code: #FF0000

#FF0000 Center Dot: Off

Off Outline Opacity: 0

0 Outlines: Off

Inner Lines

Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 2

2 Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space bar

Space bar Use Object: F

F Primary Weapon: 1

1 Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use Ability 1: E

E Use Ability 2: Q

Q Use Ability 3: C

C Use Ultimate Ability: X

Map settings

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Based on Side

: Based on Side Keep Player Centered : On

: On Minimap Size : 1.2

: 1.2 Minimap Zoom : 0.9

: 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General Settings

Display: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Graphics Settings

Ayrin's preference for graphics settings in Valorant is currently unknown.

Ayrin doesn't stream regularly; hence, getting hold of his current settings and preferences isn't one's cup of tea. Moreover, pro-athletes continuously change their likes for equipment. That said, the values for Ayrin's crosshair and mouse settings will help many of his fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen