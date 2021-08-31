Balisong in Valorant vs Butterfly Knife in CS:GO - How do they compare against each other?

As Balisong, Valorant’s own Butterfly knife skin, made its way into the game with patch 3.04 as part of the Recon bundle, the comparison between CS:GO and Valorant’s rendition of Butterfly Knives soon emerged.

CS: GO is the game that popularized Butterfly Knife skins. In fact, it is one of the most coveted cosmetic items in the game.

Since Valorant’s release in June 2020, Riot Games have successfully captured a large part of the competitive first-person shooter player base, a space that was earlier dominated by CS:GO.

Notably, some of Valorant’s in-game cosmetics have also been inspired by CS:GO, like the Ruin Dagger, which has its resemblance to the Falchion Knife in CS:GO, or the Prime Knife, inspired by the Karambit in CS:GO.

How does the Valorant’s Balisong fare against CS:GO Butterfly Knife skins?

Valorant’s Balisong features a camo aesthetic. The skin is clean and the animation VFX is simple. Although this may be attractive to a lot of players, it might seem as too simplistic among the large swaths of fancy-looking Valorant cosmetics.

There has been criticism about Valorant’s Balisong with many fans implying that the animations of the Butterfly knife are slightly choppy. In contrast, some fans hold the view that CS:GO’s Butterfly knives feature much smoother animations.

Valorant’s Balisong also falls short when it comes to audio effects. In CS:GO, pulling out the Butterfly Knife plays a unique, crisp sound effect. All of this strengthened the sentiment among the Valorant player base that the Balisong is too vanilla, especially in a futuristic game like Valorant where fancy skins are plentiful with animations galore.

However, Valorant’s Butterfly knife, Balisong has a set price of 1775 VP in the Valorant skin bundle, which translates to roughly $17-18 USD or INR 1400. CS:GO’s Butterfly knives cost multiple times more than that. The cheapest Butterfly Knife skins in CS:GO go for $350 USD or INR 25,000. And the price of the most coveted ones among them even exceeds the $1500 USD or INR 1,10,000 mark.

It’s whatever now, seemed great at first bc it had a lot of hype but now it’s just whatever. If they would of released like a glitchpop variant then it would be more worth the buy — CrodGaming0 (@CrodGaming0) August 30, 2021

Some Valorant fans have also expressed their interest for a Glitchpop version of Butterfly knife in Valorant.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

