Bang's Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Sean "bang" Bezerra is a professional American Valorant player who currently plays for the North American organization 100 Thieves on their main roster. At 18 years of age, bang will be one of the youngest players on the franchise roster for the upcoming VCT 2023 season.
Bang is a remarkable talent known for playing various roles, primarily that of a Controller for his current team. Although known to have played Agents like Raze and Skye in the past, bang can currently be seen switching between Omen, Brimstone, and Viper.
Everything to know about 100 Thieves bang's Valorant settings and configurations in 2022
Bang is one of the most up-and-coming prodigies in Valorant. He started his Valorant career with Phoenix1 in August 2020. He then represented organizations like Team Serenity, OTW Esports, and TSM before joining 100 Thieves in February 2022.
100 Thieves initially acquired a bang-on loan from TSM in February 2020. However, after a good set of performances for the team during their VCT 2022: NA Stage 1 Challengers run, 100 Thieves decided to acquire him as a permanent player for the team. The organization recently confirmed that bang will remain on the 100 Thieves roster for the VCT Americas League's 2023 season.
In this article, players can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by bang in his career as a pro Valorant player for 100 Thieves.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.32
- eDPI: 256
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: V
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side
- Keep Player-Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.902
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ASUS VG248QE
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro Keyboard
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
Players can refer to bang's in-game settings and configurations to get a fair idea of how a young prodigy like him excels in the game. By pairing their hard work with the right settings, players can achieve the same level of success as bang and other Valorant pros in their gaming careers.