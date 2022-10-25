Bang's Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Sean "bang" Bezerra is a professional American Valorant player who currently plays for the North American organization 100 Thieves on their main roster. At 18 years of age, bang will be one of the youngest players on the franchise roster for the upcoming VCT 2023 season.

Bang is a remarkable talent known for playing various roles, primarily that of a Controller for his current team. Although known to have played Agents like Raze and Skye in the past, bang can currently be seen switching between Omen, Brimstone, and Viper.

Bang is one of the most up-and-coming prodigies in Valorant. He started his Valorant career with Phoenix1 in August 2020. He then represented organizations like Team Serenity, OTW Esports, and TSM before joining 100 Thieves in February 2022.

100 Thieves initially acquired a bang-on loan from TSM in February 2020. However, after a good set of performances for the team during their VCT 2022: NA Stage 1 Challengers run, 100 Thieves decided to acquire him as a permanent player for the team. The organization recently confirmed that bang will remain on the 100 Thieves roster for the VCT Americas League's 2023 season.

In this article, players can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by bang in his career as a pro Valorant player for 100 Thieves.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.32

eDPI: 256

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: V

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side

Keep Player-Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.902

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 16x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ASUS VG248QE

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro Keyboard

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Players can refer to bang's in-game settings and configurations to get a fair idea of how a young prodigy like him excels in the game. By pairing their hard work with the right settings, players can achieve the same level of success as bang and other Valorant pros in their gaming careers.

