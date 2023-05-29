Bazzi Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Park "Bazzi" Jun-ki is an accomplished Valorant esports player hailing from South Korea. Currently representing Global Esports since October 17, 2022, Bazzi has proven his mettle on the competitive stage. Prior to joining Global Esports, he showcased his skills as a member of On Sla2ers, a team with notable achievements in the Valorant scene.

In his most recent match on May 15, 2023, Bazzi faced off against Team Secret, demonstrating his dedication and expertise in the game. As he continues to hone his craft, Bazzi is eagerly preparing for his upcoming appearance in the prestigious VCT 2023 - Pacific League - Last Chance Qualifier. This tournament serves as a crucial opportunity for him to solidify his presence and secure a spot in the higher ranks of professional Valorant.

All about Bazzi's Valorant settings and gear

Bazzi's commitment and talent have been rewarded with significant earnings, as his total winnings currently stand at an impressive $14,939.05. This financial success reflects his consistent performances and dedication to his craft.

When it comes to individual statistics, Bazzi boasts a current rating of 1.13, a testament to his impact within the game. Having participated in a substantial 4,511 rounds, he has accumulated a wealth of experience and game knowledge.

His average combat score (ACS) of 224.3 demonstrates his ability to contribute significantly to team fights and crucial engagements. Additionally, Bazzi consistently delivers substantial damage to opponents, maintaining an average damage per round (ADR) of 139.3.

Bazzi's impact in matches extends beyond his raw statistics. With a Kill, Assist, Survival & Trading (KAST) percentage of 76.1%, he actively contributes to securing eliminations, supporting his teammates, and surviving critical situations. Moreover, his impressive first blood success rate of 57% signifies his ability to initiate rounds on a high note, setting the tone for success.

Precision is also a hallmark of Bazzi's gameplay. He possesses a formidable 15.8% headshot percentage, showcasing his accuracy and ability to land critical shots when it matters most. This lethal combination of precision and skill makes him a force to be reckoned with in the competitive Valorant scene. Here are all his settings and gear:

MOUSE SETTINGS

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.17

Hz: 1000

Scoped Sensitivity: 0.75

Windows Sensitivity: 6

KEYBINDS

Ability 1: C

Ability 2: Q

Ability 3: E

Ability Ultimate: X

GENERAL VIDEO SETTINGS

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Ratio Method: Letterbox

GRAPHICS QUALITY SETTINGS

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Medium

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 16x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: On

Cast Shadows: On

CROSSHAIR CODE

0;P;c;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

RADAR

Rotate / Fixed orientation: Fixed / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

GAMING GEAR

MOUSEPAD: HyperX FURY S Pro

MOUSE: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

KEYBOARD: Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Keyboard

HEADSET: SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

MONITOR: Alienware AW2518HF

GRAPHICS CARD: NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090

Before his venture into Valorant, Bazzi made a name for himself in the competitive FPS title Overwatch. Notably, he represented prominent teams such as Hangzhou Spark and Seven, where he showcased his proficiency as a hitscan player. This background in a highly competitive environment has undoubtedly contributed to Bazzi's seamless transition and success in Valorant.

As he continues his professional journey with Global Esports, Valorant fans and spectators can expect to witness his exceptional skills, strategic prowess, and dedication to his craft. With each match, Bazzi reaffirms his status as a top-tier Valorant player, leaving a lasting impact on the esports community.

Poll : 0 votes