BBL Esports vs Natus Vincere: VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers Group B Week 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage starts tonight. Fans expect some top-notch action as the top twelve teams in the region will compete for slots in the VCT Stage 2 Masters to represent their region on the international stage.

BBL Esports face Natus Vincere in the inaugural tie of the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers. Both teams received direct slots in the tournament for their performances in Stage 1 and are looking for solid starts to their campaigns.

BBL Esports vs Natus Vincere: Who will win inaugural tie of VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers?

BBL Esports and Natus Vincere are in Group B and will face each other tonight in a best-of-three series to kick-start their campaigns.

Prediction

Both sides are looking forward to a fresh start to the event after failing to make it through to the Playoffs in the EMEA Stage 1 Challengers. They have gone through a few changes ahead of the event, so fans can expect different performances from these sides here.

However, considering the experience and firepower, BBL Esports has a higher chance of winning tonight. Players like Melih "pAura" Karaduran, along with the experience of Mehmet "Turko" Özen, can be instrumental for them.

Natus Vincere is also ready to start the season with a win tonight. After the addition of Nikolai "Zeddy" Lapko, the Ukrainian side is hoping for a better performance than the last time. The tactical presence of NAVI will surely be the deciding factor in the game today.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before. Hence, it will be a treat to watch the two go up as they will be completely unknown opponents to each other.

Recent results

Both teams have struggled in their games recently, winning just two of their last five encounters. They will try to improve their records by winning tonight.

BBL Esports and Natus Vincere's recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

BBL Esports

Melih "pAura" Karaduran

Mehmet "Turko" Özen

Ali Osman "AsLanM4shadoW" Balta

Huseyin "aimDLL" Kabisteke

Dogukan "QutionerX" Dura

Natus Vincere

Denis "dinkzj" Tkachov

Mikhail "Duno" Fokin

Artur "7ssk7" Kyurshin

Nikolai "Zeddy" Lapko

Kirill "Cloud" Nehozhin

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the inaugural tie of the VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers Group Stage between BBL Esports and Natus Vincere live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on May 13 from 7.30 pm IST.

