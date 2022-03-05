×
BBL Esports vs SuperMassive Blaze: Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group B Week 4 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Previewing BBL Esports vs SuperMassive Blaze in Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group-stage (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 05, 2022 03:05 PM IST
Feature

BBL Esports is redy to take on SuperMassive Blaze in the inaugural tie of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Week 4. The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight in a Group-B tie.

Both teams currently sit at the bottom half of the table and are yet to win a game in the competition. It will be interesting to see who takes their first win in the competition after today's game.

The schedule for Week 4 of VCT EMEA. https://t.co/A59FixaOtK

BBL Esports and SuperMassive Blaze: Who will take their first win in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers?

The match between BBL Esports and SupeMassive Blaze is going to be a do-or-die match for both teams as the loser will be on the verge of elimination after one more loss in the competition. Hence, fans can expect a nail-biting encounter between the two sides tonight.

Prediction

Being a young team, BBL Esports has some exciting talent in their squad. Youngsters like Melih "pAura" Karaduran and Serhat "Muj" Yüksel can take down any opposition on their best days.

Meanwhile, SuperMassive Blaze is more experienced than their opponents. The combination of experience and talent of Baran "Izzy" Yılmaz and Eren "Brave" Kasırga will be a key factor for the team. This makes them the preferred pick for today's game as well.

İlk yarı biterken @CyderX'den harika bir clutch!💪 https://t.co/hOJuDkdkI6

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other once in the past and SuperMassive Blaze got the better of their opposition at the time.

Recent results

Both teams have had a tough time recently in terms of performance. Both have won three of their last five games in all competitions.

BBL Esports and SuperMassive Blaze recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
Potential lineup

BBL Esports:

  • Melih "pAura" Karaduran
  • Serhat "Muj" Yüksel
  • Ali "AsLanM4shadoW" Balta
  • Hüseyin "aimDLL" Kabişteke
  • Doğukan "QutionerX" Dural

Supermassive Blaze:

  • Göktuğ "XiSTOU" Canciğer
  • Burak "glovee" Yıldırım
  • Eren "Brave" Kasırga
  • Caner "CyderX" Demir
  • Baran "Izzy" Yılmaz

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the match between BBL Esports and SuperMassive in the EMEA Challengers Group Stage live on Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel on March 5 from 8:30 pm IST onwards.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
