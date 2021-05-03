Bengaluru Crushers and Mumbai Aces clinch victory in action-packed Day 24 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Day 24 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021 had two back-to-back high voltage matches, with Bengaluru Crushers taking on Rajasthan Strikers and Mumbai Aces challenging Chennai Clutchers.

After Mumbai Aces stopped Rajasthan Strikers’ winning streak on day 17, it seems like more teams have found the secret to check Rajasthan's strategy. Bengaluru Crushers became the latest team to figure it out. They crushed Rajasthan in the first two Valorant maps, 13-4 and 13-5, before losing the third map.

With the group stage of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 moving along in its second half, it has been imperative for Chennai Clutchers to get their first win of the tournament. But their chances of making it to the top of the table looked bleak as Mumbai Aces mowed them down with a score of 0-3.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 day 24: matches recap

Game 1: Bengaluru Crushers vs. Rajasthan Strikers

On the first map, SkRossi had a blazing performance on Jett, and along with him, the other members of the Bengaluru Crushers squad were able to shut down the Rajasthan Strikers' aggressive push. The score was 13-4 in favor of Bengaluru.

The second map was more of the same only, except Skillz this time, who did the heavy lifting on Reyna on the side of the Bengaluru Crushers. They won 13-5 as Rajasthan seemed clueless after the first few rounds of the map.

In the third map, Bind, it was a complete reversal. The Rajasthan Strikers came back strong and looked like their former dominant self. They won 13-5, with Harsh topping the kill chart with 23 kills on Cypher.

Bengaluru Crushers vs Rajasthan Strikers result (Image from Skyesports Instagram)

Game 2: Mumbai Aces vs Chennai Clutchers

Although the series was a 3-0 win for Mumbai Aces, the individual maps were not lopsided. Chennai Clutchers gave a really valiant fight, especially on the second and third Valorant map.

In Bind, the first map of the series, Mumbai Aces demolished Chennai Clutchers with a 13-6. Chennai’s Kokki put up a valiant effort with his Yoru and topped the kill chart with 22 kills.

In Ascent and Split, the second and third maps of the series, Chennai Clutchers put up a formidable fight, but Mumbai Aces made it through with 13-11 on both Valorant maps, securing 2.5 points with a 3-0 series sweep.

Mumbai Aces vs Chennai Clutchers result (Image from Skyesports Instagram)