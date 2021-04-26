Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 17: Rajasthan Strikers lost their first series of the tournament to Mumbai Aces

Day 17 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 showcased Rajasthan Strikers’ first series loss in the tournament against Mumbai Aces.

Ever since their first series, Rajasthan has been the dominant side in this tournament. Every single series they set their eyes upon has been a clean sweep. Since their first series against the Punjab Pinnacles to their last against the Delhi Dragons, the Rajasthan Strikers have racked up four consecutive 3-0 scorelines.

On the other hand, Mumbai has suffered three series losses, all while winning two in their favor. However, they managed to pull off the unthinkable as they halted Rajasthan Strikers’ unbeatable run with a 2-1 victory.

After day 16, Rajasthan was in the second position in the points table, trailing by only 1.5 points from Delhi Dragons, while Mumbai was in the fifth position. Victory for either side meant they got to climb the ladder.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 points table after Day 16 matches (Screengrab via Skyesports League)

The three maps chosen by these Valorant teams via the map veto process were:

Ascent

Bind

Haven

Map picks for Day 17 (Image via Skyesports League)

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 17 match recap

Map 1: Ascent

Rajasthan Strikers chose the first Valorant map to be Ascent. Going into the first match, the Valorant roster of Rajasthan Strikers started strong, winning the first two rounds in a post-plant situation.

The first half was going pretty much even before Mumbai Aces' side finally took control of the momentum and secured the first half in their name with a score of 8-4.

Rajasthan tried their best to take back control in the second half by trading rounds to score 9-8. But, dropping only one more round against Rajasthan, Mumbai Aces went on to seal the first match in their name with a scoreline of 13-9.

Scorecard of match 1 (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 2: Bind

Suffering their first loss, the Valorant roster of Rajasthan Strikers went into the second match in the Valorant map Bind.

Just like the first match, the game was even as both the teams kept trading rounds. But this time around, Rajasthan took the lead and ended the first half 7-5.

Building on that momentum, Rajasthan widened the gap in the second half. However, with a few clutches, Mumbai Aces quickly brought the gap closer to 9-8.

Rajasthan bore their fangs and took away four consecutive rounds to stop Mumbai in their tracks and mark the second game in their name.

Scorecard of match 2 (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 3: Haven

The final and decider match of the series was played in the Valorant map haven. The match decided whether Rajasthan was to remain undefeated or Mumbai would get to break the impenetrable wall.

Both teams looked focused as they started the first half of the match. But Mumbai quickly pulled through and secured the first half with a scoreline of 8-4.

It looked grim for the Rajasthan Strikers as they were too close to losing their first series of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021. Mumbai had no intention of giving them an inch of hope.

Winning three consecutive rounds, Mumbai put themselves on an 11-4 scoreline. But to their disdain, Rajasthan made a huge comeback, winning five consecutive rounds to push the score to 11-9.

But Mumbai looked determined to win the game, dropping only the 22nd round of the match to Rajasthan. They went on to win the series with a 13-10 score.

Scorecard of match 3 (Image via Skyesports League)

Points table after day 17 matches

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 points table after Day 17 matches (Screengrab via Skyesports League)

With a 2-1 victory over the Rajasthan Strikers, Mumbai Aces secured the two points required to climb the ladder. Rajasthan, gaining nothing from this match, was still stuck in the second position. Mumbai, with six points, overtook the Bengaluru Crushers to place in fourth position.