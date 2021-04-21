Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 12: Rajasthan Strikers carry on as the unstoppable force defeating Delhi Dragons

Day 12 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 featured yet another clean sweep by Rajasthan Strikers against Delhi Dragons.

Rajasthan Strikers showed absolute dominance as they won the series 3-0 against. Delhi Dragons were leading the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 with 9 points. But after today, Rajasthan is back on top of the points table.

Team Rajasthan Strikers' dominance has put them on top of the table with yet another bonus point! They are still undefeated in this league. Here's the points table at the end of day 12.#YehHaiEsportsLeague #SkyesportsLeague pic.twitter.com/2NaxlxbJIW — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) April 20, 2021

The three maps chosen by the two teams for this series-of-3 match-up through the map veto process were:

Bind

Ascent

Haven

Skyesports Valorant League 2021: Day 12 Match recap

Map 1: Bind

Going into the first Valorant match, Rajasthan started off on the defender’s side. Rajasthan secured the first pistol round post-plant. In a 2v3 situation, helped by the cover of mw1, blackhawk defused the spike.

The game went on as Rajasthan dominated Delhi to rack up more rounds. Delhi made a comeback in the 4th round as Rebel clutched a 1v3 situation despite psy’s early three kills with the Operator. The first half ended with a scoreline of 7-5.

Delhi won the second pistol round, but a comeback was on the cards for Rajasthan. Rajasthan made it 10-6, but Delhi was not ready to give up and secured three consecutive rounds to make the scoreline 10-9.

From there on, it was smooth sailing as Rajasthan Strikers ended the game -9.

Scorecard of map 1 (Screengrab from Skyesports League)

Map 2: Ascent

On Ascent, the second Valorant map, Delhi Dragons opened up the scoreboard by winning the first pistol round. They held the upper hand in early parts of the match until Rajasthan came back from a 4-0 slump to secure a 5-7 scoreline in their favor.

Going into the second half, Rajasthan won the pistol round and capitalized on that lead to make it 5-10. Delhi, however, won the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 21st rounds. However, Rajasthan took away this map with a scoreline of 13-9.

Scorecard of map 2 (Screengrab from Skyesports League)

Map 3: Haven

Delhi Dragons went into the third Valorant map with an unconventional triple duelist line-up. But, with so much aggression and so little control on the side of Delhi backfired. Rajasthan quickly amassed eight consecutive round victories.

Delhi answered back and broke their streak in the 9th round. However, to Delhi’s absolute disdain, Rajasthan took back control and ended the first half 11-1.

The second half started off in the usual manner as Rajasthan won the second pistol round to get to match-point. But, to the surprise of the whole Valorant community, Delhi somehow still had some fight in them as they took away three consecutive rounds. Unfortunately, Rajasthan was a bit too much for them to handle. Rajasthan took the third map away with a scoreline of 13-4.

Scorecard of map 3 (Screengrab from Skyesports League)

Points table after day 12

After day 12 of Rajasthan Strikers reclaim their position at the top of the table of Skyesports Valorant League with a total of 10 points. Delhi is hot on their heels in second position.

Points table after day 12 (Screengrab from Skyesports League)