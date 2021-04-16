Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 7: Rajasthan Strikers show absolute domination over Hyderabad Nawabs

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 7 featured absolute domination from Rajasthan Strikers over Hyderabad Nawabs.

Before this series, both teams remained undefeated. Hyderabad won their last two series against Bengaluru Crushers and Punjab Pinnacles, while Rajasthan Strikers crushed the latter 3-0.

Today was exceptional in the Skyesports Valorant League 2021, as the Indian Valorant community witnessed the tournament's first 13-0 sweep. Within the blink of an eye, the first Valorant game was over, and Rajasthan went on to take the full series in a storm.

Both teams, considered the best so far, came into the series undefeated. After the series, Rajasthan proved why they belong in that conversation. After today's matches, the leaderboard sees them atop with five points, pushing Delhi and Hyderabad down a rank.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Hyderabad Nawabs vs Rajasthan Strikers

With psy and mw1 leading the Valorant roster from the front, Rajasthan showed excellence in their previous series against Punjab. Hyderabad, meanwhile, went on with their usual line-up instead of the experimental Valorant roster they put forward in their last series, also against Punjab.

The three maps chosen by both sides were:

Bind

Ascent

Split

Map 1: Bind

The first match of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 7 was completely one-sided. The first map, as chosen by Hyderabad, was Bind.

With mw1 racking up 26 kills, giving off no unnecessary peeks, Rajasthan won the match 13-0.

Watching the entire round, it was clear that it's not Hyderabad who played poorly. The reality was that Rajasthan showed their absolute best and stood as the bigger force.

Map 2: Ascent

The second game saw Hyderabad get a glimmer of hope as they took the first pistol round. But Rajasthan took the next to equal the scoreline. Capitalizing on that momentum and an absolute banger of a performance from Solo, they took the score to 5-1.

After that, Hyderabad took another round, but that moment was also short-lived. The next round ended with a post-plant 1v1 situation between Rajasthan's duelist Psy and Edit99 from Hyderabad. Even though the latter could pull off a victory in the gun battle, he failed to defuse the spike in time, and Hyderabad ended up losing the round.

Moving ahead, Rajasthan built on that established dominance to widen the gap between the two teams. The first half ended with a 10-2 scoreline in their favor.

The second half started similarly as Hyderabad pushed the scoreline to 10-3, winning the second pistol round. With the economical advantage, they used the specters to secure a 10-4 scorecard.

But Rajasthan, being so dominant, took back control and made the score 11-4. The side won two consecutive rounds to put themselves up for match point. Despite being broken, Hyderabad managed to secure another round.

But that was all Hyderabad could achieve as the tides turned again in favor of their opponents. Soon after, Rajasthan won the second match and secured a 13-5 scoreline.

Map 3: Split

Going into the third game, Rajasthan's duelist psy took up the duty of Battle Sage. But he was quickly struck down in mid with a Sage wall boost from four Hyderabad players.

But that itself was not enough as through solo pick-offs, Rajasthan could lock down the round in a post-plant situation. With the economical advantage, they dominated Hyderabad and took away a flawless round to their name.

After the second round, the Valorant series took a peculiar turn. Both teams got into a deadlock as they kept winning two consecutive rounds, one after the other. The scoreline was stuck at 4-4 before Rajasthan finally took over. They notched four straight rounds to finish the first half 8-4.

Going into the last match, nobody knew that these four rounds were the only ones Hyderabad would win. In the second half, the second pistol round was also won by Rajasthan. From there on, they won every single round to pack up the Valorant game with 13-4.

Never before did the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 see such a dominant series. With this victory, Rajasthan Strikers secure their position at the top of the group table. They await a worthy opponent to finally give them a run for their money.