Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 3 concluded with Hyderabad and Delhi winning

Day 3 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 kicked off with an absolute crowd-banger for Valorant matches as both Delhi and Hyderabad came up victorious.

Day 3 of this Valorant league featured two of the strongest Valorant teams so far in the tournament, clinching victory over their respective opponents. The day opened with a Valorant match between Hyderabad Nawabs and Punjab Pinnacles and ended with an absolutely jaw-dropping series between Delhi Dragons and Mumbai Aces.

Hyderabad Nawabs experimented with their Valorant line-up by entering matches without their main team and utilizing benched players to come out victorious.

Despite their best efforts, Mumbai Aces had to look down on a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Delhi Dragons.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 3 matches

Hyderabad Nawabs vs. Punjab Pinnacles - Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Day 3 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021 started with the map Ascent as chosen by the home side. Punjab Pinnacles going into the Valorant matches with their usual line-up while Hyderabad Nawabs played with their benched players rather than the official first team.

Hyderabad Nawabs Line-up (Screengrab from Skyesports league)

Punjab Pinnacles Line-up (Screengrab from Skyesports league)

Map 1: Ascent

Hyderabad managed to score the first two rounds of the game on the defensive side. However, Punjab snatched away that lead and evened the scoreline in the next two rounds. The first match in Ascent was pretty much anyone’s game until the first half, with both teams stuck on a 5-5 scoreline.

The match went into half-time with a tie of 6-6 but Hyderabad quickly took the chance to take the lead in the next round. The game went head-to-head until Hyderabad finally won three consecutive rounds and put themselves ahead on the scoreline by 9-8. From there on, Hyderabad went on to win the match with a 13-8 scoreline.

Despite the efforts of Deathrill and Starboy, Punjab could not stand up to the absolute supremacy coming from JN and Euphoria.

Scorecard of map 1 (Screengrab from Skyesports league)

Map 2: Split

Map 2 of this three map series was quite a stomp from the side of Hyderabad Nawabs. Even after losing the first round of the match, Hyderabad did not give up. Rather, they came back stronger than before and ended the first half with a 9-3 scoreline.

The second half gave hope to the Punjab side as they won two consecutive rounds, however, Hyderabad were in no mood to lay down and give the moment away to Punjab. In a smashing manner, they grabbed the next four rounds and won the game with a scoreline of 13-5.

Scorecard of map 2 (Screengrab from Skyesports league)

Map 3: Haven

Winning the first two matches of the series, Hyderabad Nawabs has already secured the important 2 points for the group-stage rankings. But that did not stop them from giving their all in the final game.

Even being down two games in the series, Punjab Pinaccles finally showed why they needed to be taken seriously, as they dominated the first half and even in the second half, securing a scoreline of 12-2.

Hyderabad struggled and somehow managed to get back four consecutive rounds while Punjab stood on match point, putting the score to 12-6. Without wasting any more time, Punjab took back control and won the round and the match 13-6.

Scorecard of map 3 (Screengrab from Skyesports league)

Throughout the whole series, both JN and Hydraflick showed individual brilliance, with both their teams backing them up.

Mumbai Aces vs. Delhi Dragons - Skyesports Valorant League 2021

The final series of day 3 of Skyesports League 2021 was between two of the favorite teams of the tournament. With both Delhi and Mumbai already winning their first series of the tournament on day 1, they faced-off in wonderful fashion that ended the series in favor of Delhi Dragons.

Mumbai Aces Line-up (Screengrab from Skyesports league)

Delhi Dragons Line-up (Screebgrab from Skyesports league)

Map 1: Bind

The first half of the series between Delhi and Mumbai started with a pistol-round victory over Delhi Dragons. However, they did not stop there and went on to win rounds after rounds to get the scoreline to 7-0. While Delhi showed such aggression riding on the backs of their in-game leader Badman, Mumbai finally bounced back and snatched a few rounds from the clutches of Delhi. But the joy was short-lived as Delhi took back control, and in the final round of the first half, Rebel’s 3-kill clutch secured a 9-3 scoreline.

Starting off the second half, Mumbai Aces were determined enough to make a comeback. With Binks and Raffaa securing gun-battles and Strixx on his flanks, they managed to finally draw the scoreline at 9-9 without losing a single round. The match went evenly for another two rounds until Delhi finally picked up their slack and took the scoreline from 10-10 to 13-10, and won the first map.

Despite Raffaa’s best efforts, Mumbai could not stand up against Badman’s shot-calling and the aiming prowess of sMx and Rebel.

Scorecard of map 1 (Screebgrab from Skyesports league)

Map 2: Haven

Map 2 of the Valorant match between Mumbai Aces and Delhi Dragons featured Haven, the notorious triple-sited map. The game turned out to be the highlight of the day as Mumbai made a spectacular comeback into the Valorant game with Raffaa and Binks in the driver seat of the team.

The first half of the match ended pretty evenly, with Delhi being in front with a 7-5 scoreline. Both teams gave their all, and nothing could be decided until the very end of the rounds.

With the start of the second half, Delhi Dragons' Valorant roster carried their momentum and won four consecutive rounds, pushing the round difference between the teams even higher. While in the backseat of the game, Mumbai finally bore fangs and made a spectacular comeback, winning six consecutive rounds to level the scoreboard to 11-11, and finally winning the game 13-11.

Scorecard of map 2 (Screebgrab from Skyesports league)

Map 3: Ascent

With the series tied, both teams went ahead into the deciding game on Ascent. With a Valorant match underway, Mumbai Aces quickly marked their lead with a pistol-round victory. Increasing the lead to 3-1, Mumbai sought to become more comfortable with their lead. However, to their disdain, Delhi quickly came back into the game and snatched back their lead. With Badman leading the fray, they finished the first half of this Valorant match with a 7-5 scoreline.

The second half was nothing other than an absolute stomp as Delhi Dragons won all six rounds needed and ended the game with a 13-5 scorecard.

Scorecard of map 3 (Screebgrab from Skyesports league)

Throughout the series, Badman played consistently, racking up a total of 58 in all three Valorant games with an average ACS of 243. He surely was the dominant factor in the victory of Delhi Dragons over Mumbai Aces.