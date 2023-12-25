5 best Chinese Valorant players of 2023

Over the years, the Valorant esports scene in China has been thriving and expanding gradually. With the emergence of skilled players and teams, China has become a major player in the global competitive scene of the game. As a result, many esports organizations in the region have recognized the potential of Valorant and invested in teams.

From seasoned veterans to rising stars, the players in China navigate virtual battlegrounds with strategic prowess and lightning-fast reflexes, showcasing their remarkable abilities.

Here are the top Chinese players in the 2023 Valorant competitions who have proven themselves on the biggest stages.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

ZmjjKK, Biank, and three other best Chinese Valorant players of 2023

1) Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang

Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang (Image via Liquipedia)

Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang, also known as "KangKang," is a Chinese player currently playing for EDward Gaming. ZmjjKK is a renowned Valorant player who has consistently proven his skills on the international stage by playing the Duelist role.

Prior to VCT Masters Tokyo, no Chinese Valorant team had secured a victory in an international tournament. However, ZmjjKK's remarkable performance during the match against NAVI, where he secured an impressive 29 kills, changed things up. As a result of his performance, EDward Gaming became the first Chinese team to win an international Valorant competition.

ZmjjKK has become proficient in the Operator role, especially after his performance in Tokyo for his Master's tournament. His 4k vs T1 highlight perfectly exemplifies his unstoppable skill and youthful in-game aggression.

His positioning is bold, but with his deadly accuracy, he is arguably one of the best players in the Chinese region.

2) Zhong "Biank" Jian Fei

Zhong "Biank" Jian Fei (Image via Liquipedia)

Zhong "Biank" Jian Feiis is a highly skilled Chinese player currently serving as an in-game leader for Bilibili Gaming. He's known for his expertise in playing the roles of an Initiator and Sentinel for his team. Biank's previous match against Team Weibo on September 24, 2023, was a testament to his talent as he demonstrated an incredible performance by getting crucial frags.

His average combat score (ACS) of 127.4, average damage per round (ADR) of 72.9%, and kill, assist, survival, and trading (KAST) percentage are unmatched by any other Initiator player in the Chinese region.

Biank's first blood success rate of 43% and headshot percentage of 19.7% also reflect his potential.

3) Zhang "Smoggy" Zhao

Zhang "Smoggy" Zhao (Image via Liquipedia)

Zhang "Smoggy" Zhao is an exceptional player currently playing for EDward Gaming. He is known for his versatility in playing different Agents, but he excels as an Initiator for his team. Notably, he displayed an outstanding performance in VCT Masters Tokyo 2023, helping his team become the first to win a victory in the biggest stage of Valorant against NAVI.

In 2023, Qu "Life" Donghao transferred to Attacking Soul Esports, and Smoggy joined EDG in his place. With this new stable team, Smoggy began to shine, consistently beating the challengers in China and maintaining EDward Gaming's reputation.

Smoggy's exceptional skills, combined with the strategic prowess of EDward Gaming, have made them a force to be reckoned with.

4) Wang 'Monk' Haoyu

Wang 'Monk' Haoyu (Image via Liquipedia)

Wang 'Monk' Haoyu is a professional esports player from China who is currently playing for Attacking Soul Esports as an Initiator. With an impressive 188.6 Average Combat Score (ACS), 123.3 Average Damage Per Round (ADR), and a 71.9% Kill, Assist, Survival & Trading (KAST) percentage, Monk has proved himself to be a formidable contender in the esports world.

Monk is also known for his exceptional communication and synergy with his team, which is essential for victory in any esports game. In addition to his coordination skills, he is also renowned for his precision in aiming.

He has a 48% first blood success rate and a 23.4% headshot percentage, making him an exceptional Initiator in the Chinese region.

5) Wang 'whz' Haozhe

Wang 'whz' Haozhe (Image via Liquipedia)

Wang 'whz' Haozhe, a professional esports player from China, plays as a Duelist for Bilibili Gaming. He's known for his aggressive gunplay and ability to clutch crucial matches. In the recent Valorant China Evolution Series Act 1 2023 tournament, he showcased an exceptional performance against Team Weibo, defeating them with a score of 2-0.

But that's not all. In VCT Champions 2023, during a lower bracket round between Bilibili and Edward Gaming, whz gave an incredible performance, securing an impressive 55 frags in just three matches with a headshot percentage of 22%. In the Group C - Decider Match, which was a best-of-3, Bilibili defeated NRG (one of the best teams in the NA region) with a score of 2-0, and whz was named the MVP after securing a massive 45 frags.

whz continues to dominate the esports scene with his iconic aggressive playstyle.